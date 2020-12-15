 Purdue University Boilermakers | football | basketball
University Book Store Headlines: 12.16.2020

PURDUE RECRUITING

What To Expect: The Signing Date at Purdue — GoldandBlack.com ($)

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Purdue-Indiana gets canceled again — GoldandBlack.com | Journal and Courier | Indianapolis Star

David Bell, Zander Horvath honored by the Big Ten — GoldandBlack.com

There's plenty of hope but questions persist — GoldandBlack.com

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Game 7 Preview: Purdue's Big Ten opener vs. Ohio State — GoldandBlack.com

Jaden Ivey returns to practice — GoldandBlack.com

Zach Edey's impact for Purdue has been profound — GoldandBlack.com

Reducing turnovers a Purdue priority — Journal and Courier ($)

The varying states of NCAA Tournament bracketology — ESPN.com

Freshman gives Ohio State physical presence — Columbus Dispatch

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Randy Saal (1944) Forward, Men's Basketball

Dick Marvel (1947) Linebacker, Football

Tom Mylet (1949) Linebacker, Football

Paul Piferi (2000) Quarterback, Football

John Means (1950) Linebacker, Football

Bob McCurdy (1961) Offensive Tackle, Football

Robert Tolbert (1976) Wide Receiver, Football

Brett Buscher (1981) Forward, Men's Basketball

Michelle Clark (1988) Guard, Women's Basketball

Kingsley Ike (1993) Defensive End, Football

Andy Chelf (1996) Safety, Football

Mike Little (1996) Cornerback, Football

