Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store

One of the biggest Midwest decisions tomorrow is coming from 4-star LB Yanni Karlaftis. I sat down with @RivalsWoody over the weekend and gave my prediction pic.twitter.com/XyyLEHhW77 — Josh Helmholdt (@JoshHelmholdt) December 16, 2020

PURDUE RECRUITING

What To Expect: The Signing Date at Purdue — GoldandBlack.com ($)

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Purdue-Indiana gets canceled again — GoldandBlack.com | Journal and Courier | Indianapolis Star David Bell, Zander Horvath honored by the Big Ten — GoldandBlack.com There's plenty of hope but questions persist — GoldandBlack.com

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Game 7 Preview: Purdue's Big Ten opener vs. Ohio State — GoldandBlack.com Jaden Ivey returns to practice — GoldandBlack.com Zach Edey's impact for Purdue has been profound — GoldandBlack.com Reducing turnovers a Purdue priority — Journal and Courier ($) The varying states of NCAA Tournament bracketology — ESPN.com Freshman gives Ohio State physical presence — Columbus Dispatch

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY