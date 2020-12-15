University Book Store Headlines: 12.16.2020
One of the biggest Midwest decisions tomorrow is coming from 4-star LB Yanni Karlaftis. I sat down with @RivalsWoody over the weekend and gave my prediction pic.twitter.com/XyyLEHhW77— Josh Helmholdt (@JoshHelmholdt) December 16, 2020
PURDUE RECRUITING
What To Expect: The Signing Date at Purdue — GoldandBlack.com ($)
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Purdue-Indiana gets canceled again — GoldandBlack.com | Journal and Courier | Indianapolis Star
David Bell, Zander Horvath honored by the Big Ten — GoldandBlack.com
There's plenty of hope but questions persist — GoldandBlack.com
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Game 7 Preview: Purdue's Big Ten opener vs. Ohio State — GoldandBlack.com
Jaden Ivey returns to practice — GoldandBlack.com
Zach Edey's impact for Purdue has been profound — GoldandBlack.com
Reducing turnovers a Purdue priority — Journal and Courier ($)
The varying states of NCAA Tournament bracketology — ESPN.com
Freshman gives Ohio State physical presence — Columbus Dispatch
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Randy Saal (1944) Forward, Men's Basketball
Dick Marvel (1947) Linebacker, Football
Tom Mylet (1949) Linebacker, Football
Paul Piferi (2000) Quarterback, Football
John Means (1950) Linebacker, Football
Bob McCurdy (1961) Offensive Tackle, Football
Robert Tolbert (1976) Wide Receiver, Football
Brett Buscher (1981) Forward, Men's Basketball
Michelle Clark (1988) Guard, Women's Basketball
Kingsley Ike (1993) Defensive End, Football
Andy Chelf (1996) Safety, Football
Mike Little (1996) Cornerback, Football
