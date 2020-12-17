 Purdue University Boilermakers | football | basketball
University Book Store Headlines: 12.17.2020

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Breakdown: Purdue's win over No. 20 Ohio State - GoldandBlack.com

Purdue-OSU analysis and wrap video - GoldandBlack.com

Stat Blast - Purdue - Ohio State - GoldandBlack.com

What we learned - Journal & Courier

Purdue outlasts Ohio State - Purduesports.com

PURDUE RECRUITING

Mbow announces choice - Milwaukee News Sentinel

Purdue's 2021 recruiting class - Indianapolis Star

Karlaftis to stay home - Rivals.com

How each school handled social media on signing day - D1Ticker

Relationships led Mbow to Purdue - GoldandBlack.com

'I just want to play football' - GoldandBlack.com

Purdue Football

Could student-athletes be stranded by apathy? - Yahoosports

Barnes, Karlaftis honored by Big Ten - GoldandBlack.com

Barnes signs with agent - GoldandBlack.com

Weekly Word: Football signing day and more - GoldandBlack.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Tom Bayless (1947) Offensive End, Football

Morgan Burke (dec. 6/15/2020) (1951) Athletics Director, Administration

Marty Savage (1956) Offensive Tackle, Football

Jon Kitchel (1959) Forward, Men's Basketball

Dwayne O'Connor (1967) Tight End, Football

Mike Martin (1971) Wide Receiver, Football

Greg Orton (1986) Wide Receiver, Football

