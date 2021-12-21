University Book Store Headlines: 12.21.2021
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Aidan O'Connell hoping for 'a lot more good memories here' - GoldandBlack.com
Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum donates $30,000 in NIL earnings to children's hospital - Yahoo.com
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Breakdown: Purdue-Incarnate Word - GoldandBlack.com
Analysis/Wrap Video: Purdue-Incarnate Word - GoldandBlack.com
Purdue rolls over Incarnate Word in last pre-holidays outing - GoldandBlack.com
Stat Blast: Purdue-Incarnate Word - GoldandBlack.com
First Thoughts and GoldandBlack.com game thread: Purdue-Incarnate Word - GoldandBlack.com
No. 3 Purdue rolls past Incarnate Word in final game before holiday break - PurdueSports.com
Purdue basketball 79, Incarnate Word 59: How it happened, what it means and what's next - JCOnline.com
Purdue remains No. 3 in men's basketball rankings this week - Exponent.com
2022 NBA Mock Draft 3.0: Jabari Smith making the case for No. 1 - Yahoo.com
How unbeaten Colorado State and San Francisco became mid-major Cinderella candidates this season - CBSSports.com
OLYMPIC/OTHER
Terre Haute's Larry Bird museum targeted for 2023 opening - WLFI.com
Chinese Purdue student wants to keep low profile after harassment allegations go national - Exponent.com
New Interstate 69 section reopened in central Indiana - WLFI.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Don McDonald (1951) Linebacker, Football
Todd Troutman (1968) Defensive Tackle, Football
Dan Brekke (1969) Linebacker, Football
Elvin Caldwell (1970) Offensive Guard, Football
Mike Alstott (1973) Fullback, Football
Billy Chapman (1975) Cornerback, Football
Gregory Reynolds (1975) Free Safety, Football
Brandon Cottom (1992) Running Back, Football
Jonathan Curry (1993) Running Back, Football
Jones Asher (1999) Linebacker, Football
