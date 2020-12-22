University Book Store Headlines: 12.22.2020
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Game 9 Preview: Purdue at No. 4 Iowa - GoldandBlack.com
Purdue Roundball Roundup: The juniors, Five Factors and more - GoldandBlack.com
Gold and Black Radio podcast: Purdue rolling as Big Ten resumes - GoldandBlack.com
Purdue's Mason Gillis named Big Ten Freshman of the Week - GoldandBlack.com
Purdue basketball's Mason Gillis combines effort, production into starting spot - JCOnline.com
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Putting a wrap on 2020: MVPs, best game, unsung hero and more - GoldandBlack.com
Ranking the 28 college football bowl games from best to worst - Yahoo.com
Northwestern CB Greg Newsome declaring for NFL draft - Yahoo.com
Clemson coach Dabo Swinney ranks Ohio State No. 11 on his coaches poll ballot - Yahoo.com
'Only thing in Alabama's way Is Alabama': Can anyone beat the Tide? Anonymous coaches weigh in - SI.com
2020 College football bowl schedule, odds, TV info: Betting lines, spreads for every postseason game - CBSSports.com
PURDUE RECRUITING
2021 Big Ten team rankings - Rivals.com
Transfer Tracker: Ten best available QBs in the portal - Rivals.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Andreona Keys (1995) Guard, Women's Basketball
Zachary Collins (1998) Kicker, Football
