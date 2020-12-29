 Basketball, football and more in today's University Book Store headlines
{{ timeAgo('2020-12-29 07:22:36 -0600') }}

University Book Store Headlines: 12.29.2020

Alan Karpick • GoldandBlack
PURDUE BASKETBALL

Purdue-Rutgers preview - GoldandBlack.com

Rebounding solid, but seeks improvement - Journal & Courier

Roundball roundup - GoldandBlack.com

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Three Burning Questions - GoldandBlack.com

Barnes gets Senior Bowl iinvite - GoldandBlack.com

Purdue in the Pros Week 16 - GoldandBlack.com

IU football does something no other team accomplished - Rick Bozich (WDRB)

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

John Pawlus (1965) Kicker, Football

Ashante Woodyard (1978) Cornerback, Football

{{ article.author_name }}