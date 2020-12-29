University Book Store Headlines: 12.29.2020
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Purdue-Rutgers preview - GoldandBlack.com
Rebounding solid, but seeks improvement - Journal & Courier
Roundball roundup - GoldandBlack.com
Rutgers' Jacob Young (hip) and Mawot Mag (ankle) will both be available for tonight's game against Purdue, per Steve Pikiell.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) December 29, 2020
Gold and Black Radio at 10 a.m.: Purdue faces tough road stretch. Is it ready? https://t.co/7xpnCsMPDL— GoldandBlack.com (@GoldandBlackcom) December 28, 2020
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Three Burning Questions - GoldandBlack.com
Barnes gets Senior Bowl iinvite - GoldandBlack.com
Purdue in the Pros Week 16 - GoldandBlack.com
IU football does something no other team accomplished - Rick Bozich (WDRB)
#Illinois hires #AppalachianState’s Tony Petersen as offensive coordinator. Interesting hire by Bret Bielema. Petersen served as Minnesota’s co-offensive coordinator and QBs coach from 1999 to 2006.— Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) December 29, 2020
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
John Pawlus (1965) Kicker, Football
Ashante Woodyard (1978) Cornerback, Football
