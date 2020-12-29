Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store

Rutgers' Jacob Young (hip) and Mawot Mag (ankle) will both be available for tonight's game against Purdue, per Steve Pikiell.

Gold and Black Radio at 10 a.m.: Purdue faces tough road stretch. Is it ready? https://t.co/7xpnCsMPDL

IU football does something no other team accomplished - Rick Bozich (WDRB)

#Illinois hires #AppalachianState ’s Tony Petersen as offensive coordinator. Interesting hire by Bret Bielema. Petersen served as Minnesota’s co-offensive coordinator and QBs coach from 1999 to 2006.

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2020. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.