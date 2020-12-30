University Book Store Headlines: 12.30.2020
Iowa beats Northwestern by 15
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Breakdown: Purdue's loss to Rutgers - GoldandBlack.com
Analysis/Wrap Video - Purdue-Rutgers - GoldandBlack.com
Stat Blast: Purdue-Rutgers - GoldandBlack.com
Rutgers view on win - Rutgers (Rivals.com)
'We have to be better than this' - Journal & Courier
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Portal Needs: Defense - GoldandBlack.com
Future changes in college football due to COVID-19 - USA Today
Peters to return to Illinois - State Journal Register
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Jim Mewha (1945) Fullback, Football
Jim Gasvoda (dec.) (1948) Offensive Tackle, Football
Tim Maloney (1951) Linebacker, Football
Kent Shelton (1964) Linebacker, Football
Josh Ferguson (1985) Linebacker , Football
Andy Huffman (1987) Long Snapper, Football
John Humphrey (1987) Linebacker , Football
Charles Torwudzo (1991) Wide Receiver, Football
Nora Kiesler (1996) Center, Women's Basketball
