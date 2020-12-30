 Basketball, football and more in today's University Book Store headlines
University Book Store Headlines: 12.30.2020

Alan Karpick • GoldandBlack
Publisher
@AlanKarpick
Karpick has been publisher of Gold and Black Illustrated/GoldandBlack.com since 1996 and has seen (not all in person) most every Boilermaker football and men's basketball game dating back to 1966.

Iowa beats Northwestern by 15

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Breakdown: Purdue's loss to Rutgers - GoldandBlack.com

Analysis/Wrap Video - Purdue-Rutgers - GoldandBlack.com

Stat Blast: Purdue-Rutgers - GoldandBlack.com

Rutgers view on win - Rutgers (Rivals.com)

'We have to be better than this' - Journal & Courier

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Portal Needs: Defense - GoldandBlack.com

Future changes in college football due to COVID-19 - USA Today

Peters to return to Illinois - State Journal Register

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Jim Mewha (1945) Fullback, Football

Jim Gasvoda (dec.) (1948) Offensive Tackle, Football

Tim Maloney (1951) Linebacker, Football

Kent Shelton (1964) Linebacker, Football

Josh Ferguson (1985) Linebacker , Football

Andy Huffman (1987) Long Snapper, Football

John Humphrey (1987) Linebacker , Football

Charles Torwudzo (1991) Wide Receiver, Football

Nora Kiesler (1996) Center, Women's Basketball

