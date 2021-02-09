University Book Store Headlines: 2.09.2021
E’Twaun Moore with 17 points and 4 assists in last night’s @Suns win over the Cavs. pic.twitter.com/7iAwZdGx8g— Purdue Mens Basketball (@BoilerBall) February 9, 2021
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Purdue Roundball Roundup: Purdue's freshmen, Ivey's floorburns and more - GoldandBlack.com
Jaden Ivey named Big Ten Freshman of the Week again - GoldandBlack.com
Three Thoughts From The Weekend: Questions answered, momentum and more - GoldandBlack.com
Bracketology - CBSSports.com | ESPN.com
Upon Further Review: Purdue's win over Northwestern - GoldandBlack.com
Forde Minutes: Which coaches may be wearing out their welcome? - SI.com
Mick Cronin on the Pac-12 Tournament being played during COVID-19: “I’m very uncomfortable”. - CollegeHoopsToday.com
Gold and Black Radio podcast: Purdue looking to build momentum - GoldandBlack.com
#FriendlyConfines 🐻 #BoilerUp 🚂 pic.twitter.com/9plWiSy2TP— Purdue Football (@BoilerFootball) February 9, 2021
PURDUE FOOTBALL
It's official: Purdue will play Northwestern at Wrigley Field in 2021 - GoldandBlack.com
Purdue kicks off sales for new football season tickets - GoldandBlack.com
GoldandBlack.com pre-spring projected depth chart: Offense - GoldandBlack.com
Report: Packers hire Rams' Joe Barry as defensive coordinator after Wisconsin's Jim Leonhard rebuffs offer - Yahoo.com
⏳ The 𝐂𝐎𝐔𝐍𝐓𝐃𝐎𝐖𝐍 begins.— Purdue Football (@BoilerFootball) February 9, 2021
Season tickets on sale TODAY!
🎟: https://t.co/rWpqWDDrmi pic.twitter.com/tOmGfYLcsy
✌🏽 2nd straight week in top-25. pic.twitter.com/SilImtcbZu— Purdue Mens Basketball (@BoilerBall) February 8, 2021
PURDUE RECRUITING
Super Bowl LV: How Chiefs, Bucs starters ranked in high school - Rivals.com
Officially unveiling our 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟭 𝗦𝗰𝗵𝗲𝗱𝘂𝗹𝗲 📆— Purdue Womens Tennis (@PurdueWTennis) February 8, 2021
It all starts this weekend at Ohio State and Penn State.
🔗 - https://t.co/S6uFS1XDst pic.twitter.com/Es3sC2sVv7
OLYMPIC/OTHER
3 things to know: Purdue volleyball vs. Michigan - JCOnline.com
Purdue volleyball coach Dave Shondell recaps, Minnesota, looks ahead to Michigan - JCOnline.com
Charity component highlights Purdue women's golf tournament in Florida - JCOnline.com
Purdue wrestling falls to Ohio State, 23-12 - JCOnline.com
This week’s COVID report from #Purdue pic.twitter.com/PIXKATF81d— GoldandBlack.com (@GoldandBlackcom) February 8, 2021
It's finally here!— Purdue Men's Tennis (@PurdueMTennis) February 8, 2021
𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟭 𝗦𝗰𝗵𝗲𝗱𝘂𝗹𝗲 🗓️
🔗 - https://t.co/doLD55MwtN pic.twitter.com/VLgB8OJK52
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Larry Emch (1947) Defensive Back, Football
Paul Beery (1956) Defensive Back, Football
Dave Young (1959) Tight End, Football
Henry Feil (1959) Offensive Tackle, Football
Mark Strimel (1961) Quarterback, Football
Julian Wagner (1969) Cornerback, Football
Herb Dove (1972) Guard/Forward, Men's Basketball
Chad Dickerson (1983) Cornerback, Football
Langston Newton (1994) Defensive End, Football
