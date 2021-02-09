Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store

E’Twaun Moore with 17 points and 4 assists in last night’s @Suns win over the Cavs. pic.twitter.com/7iAwZdGx8g

Purdue Roundball Roundup: Purdue's freshmen, Ivey's floorburns and more - GoldandBlack.com

Jaden Ivey named Big Ten Freshman of the Week again - GoldandBlack.com

Three Thoughts From The Weekend: Questions answered, momentum and more - GoldandBlack.com

Bracketology - CBSSports.com | ESPN.com

Upon Further Review: Purdue's win over Northwestern - GoldandBlack.com

Forde Minutes: Which coaches may be wearing out their welcome? - SI.com

Mick Cronin on the Pac-12 Tournament being played during COVID-19: “I’m very uncomfortable”. - CollegeHoopsToday.com

Gold and Black Radio podcast: Purdue looking to build momentum - GoldandBlack.com