{{ timeAgo('2021-02-09 07:45:17 -0600') }} basketball Edit

University Book Store Headlines: 2.09.2021

Tom Dienhart • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com, Associate Editor
@TomDienhart1

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Purdue Roundball Roundup: Purdue's freshmen, Ivey's floorburns and more - GoldandBlack.com

Jaden Ivey named Big Ten Freshman of the Week again - GoldandBlack.com

Three Thoughts From The Weekend: Questions answered, momentum and more - GoldandBlack.com

Bracketology - CBSSports.com | ESPN.com

Upon Further Review: Purdue's win over Northwestern - GoldandBlack.com

Forde Minutes: Which coaches may be wearing out their welcome? - SI.com

Mick Cronin on the Pac-12 Tournament being played during COVID-19: “I’m very uncomfortable”. - CollegeHoopsToday.com

Gold and Black Radio podcast: Purdue looking to build momentum - GoldandBlack.com

PURDUE FOOTBALL

It's official: Purdue will play Northwestern at Wrigley Field in 2021 - GoldandBlack.com

Purdue kicks off sales for new football season tickets - GoldandBlack.com

GoldandBlack.com pre-spring projected depth chart: Offense - GoldandBlack.com

Report: Packers hire Rams' Joe Barry as defensive coordinator after Wisconsin's Jim Leonhard rebuffs offer - Yahoo.com

PURDUE RECRUITING

Super Bowl LV: How Chiefs, Bucs starters ranked in high school - Rivals.com

OLYMPIC/OTHER

3 things to know: Purdue volleyball vs. Michigan - JCOnline.com

Purdue volleyball coach Dave Shondell recaps, Minnesota, looks ahead to Michigan - JCOnline.com

Charity component highlights Purdue women's golf tournament in Florida - JCOnline.com

Purdue wrestling falls to Ohio State, 23-12 - JCOnline.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Larry Emch (1947) Defensive Back, Football

Paul Beery (1956) Defensive Back, Football

Dave Young (1959) Tight End, Football

Henry Feil (1959) Offensive Tackle, Football

Mark Strimel (1961) Quarterback, Football

Julian Wagner (1969) Cornerback, Football

Herb Dove (1972) Guard/Forward, Men's Basketball

Chad Dickerson (1983) Cornerback, Football

Langston Newton (1994) Defensive End, Football

