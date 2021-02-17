University Book Store Headlines: 2.17.2021
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Breakdown: Purdue-MSU - GoldandBlack.com
Purdue handles MSU - Purduesports.com
Stat Blast - Purdue-MSU - GoldandBlack.com
Analysis/Wrap Video: Purdue-MSU - GoldandBlack.com
Doyel: Ivey tantalized, inside unstoppable - Indystar
What we learned in Purdue's win over MSU - Journal & Courier
Spartan tumble continues - Detroit Free Press
Henry talks about MSU coming up short - Detroit Free Press
Roundball Roundup - GoldandBlack.com
When HS refs refereed a Purdue-MSU game - Journal & Courier
Women travel to Ohio State - Purduesports.com
#4favs from Purdue Basketball win over MSU pic.twitter.com/AH8ARer5Uo— Krock Photography (@KrockPhoto) February 17, 2021
Snow....in Jerusalem. 🤯🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/xkKitZhPaG— Chris Kramer (@C_K_3) February 17, 2021
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Three burning questions for Purdue defense - GolldandBlack.com
Breaking down the offense - Journal & Courier
Grad transfer McWilliams commits to Purdue - GoldandBlack.com
PURDUE RECRUITING
Florida's C.J. McWilliams commits to Purdue - GoldandBlack.com
OLYMPIC/OTHER
Sekne records top-5 finish at Kiawah Island - Purduesports.com
Purdue volleyball 3 Things for match vs. Northwestern - Journal & Courier
SEC weather pandemic financially better than most - The Athletic
NIL Branding matters in marketing - SP
Chicago Tribune to be purchased - Tribune
Pandemic continues to effect student athletes' mental health - NCAA
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Ron Meyer (dec. 2017) (1941) Defensive back/asst. coach, Football
Fred Rafa (1946) Defensive Tackle, Football
Hugh Benson (1955) Defensive End, Football
Mike Marks (1958) Linebacker, Football
Don Guyton (1960) Tailback, Football
James Seward (1963) Linebacker, Football
Kay Tucker (1971) Forward, Women's Basketball
Henry Bell (1977) Cornerback, Football
Jason Eisele (1981) Offensive Guard, Football
Todshon Jones (1987) Cornerback, Football
Semisi Fakasiieiki (1998) Linebacker, Football
