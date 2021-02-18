 GoldandBlack - University Book Store Headlines: 2.19.2021
University Book Store Headlines: 2.19.2021

Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff
PURDUE FOOTBALL

Purdue will kick off spring ball with brand-new defensive staff — GoldandBlack.com

Jeff Brohm's priority for defense: Aggressiveness — GoldandBlack.com | Journal and Courier ($)

What Purdue needs to accomplish this spring — Journal and Courier ($)

Players to watch this spring — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Ricardo Allen released by the Falcons — Atlanta Journal-Constitution

PURDUE BASKETBALL

BO: On Purdue's staff — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Q&A: Selection committee chair Mitch Barnhardt — CBS Sports

How COVID affects résumés — CBS Sports

Women: Boilermakers fall at Ohio State — PurdueSports.com

PURDUE RECRUITING

BO: Purdue football, basketball recruiting — GoldandBlack.com ($)

OTHER PURDUE SPORTS

Volleyball: No. 11 Purdue will host Wildcats — PurdueSports.com

Soccer: Purdue drops opener vs. Illinois — PurdueSports.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Joe DiCarlo (dec.) (1953) Defensive Tackle, Football

Walter Jordan (1956) Forward, Men's Basketball

Mark Stevens (1962) Quarterback, Football

Marc Roland (1999) Offensive Line, Football

Saturday, Feb. 20

Joe Eufinger (1945) Tackle, Football

Shane Roese (1970) Wide Receiver, Football

Jennifer Jacoby (1973) Guard, Women's Basketball

Carson Wiggs (1990) Kicker-Punter, Football

Sunday, Feb. 21

Larry Clisby (1947) Play-by-play, Men's Basketball

Jim Wood (1953) Defensive Back, Football

Chuck Skelley (1957) Offensive Line, Football

Drake Morris (1959) Forward, Men's Basketball

Tony Jones (1968) Guard, Men's Basketball

Kalika France (1985) Guard, Women's Basketball

Lance Melvin (1986) Strong Safety, Football

Tommy Luce (1997) Guard, Men's Basketball

