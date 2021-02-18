GoldandBlack - University Book Store Headlines: 2.19.2021

Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store

PURDUE FOOTBALL

PURDUE BASKETBALL

BO: On Purdue's staff — GoldandBlack.com ($) Q&A: Selection committee chair Mitch Barnhardt — CBS Sports How COVID affects résumés — CBS Sports Women: Boilermakers fall at Ohio State — PurdueSports.com

PURDUE RECRUITING

BO: Purdue football, basketball recruiting — GoldandBlack.com ($)

OTHER PURDUE SPORTS

Volleyball: No. 11 Purdue will host Wildcats — PurdueSports.com Soccer: Purdue drops opener vs. Illinois — PurdueSports.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY