GoldandBlack - University Book Store Headlines: 2.19.2021

University Book Store Headlines: 2.19.2021
Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Purdue will kick off spring ball with brand-new defensive staff — GoldandBlack.com
Jeff Brohm's priority for defense: Aggressiveness — GoldandBlack.com | Journal and Courier ($)
What Purdue needs to accomplish this spring — Journal and Courier ($)
Players to watch this spring — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Ricardo Allen released by the Falcons — Atlanta Journal-Constitution
PURDUE BASKETBALL
BO: On Purdue's staff — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Q&A: Selection committee chair Mitch Barnhardt — CBS Sports
How COVID affects résumés — CBS Sports
Women: Boilermakers fall at Ohio State — PurdueSports.com
PURDUE RECRUITING
BO: Purdue football, basketball recruiting — GoldandBlack.com ($)
OTHER PURDUE SPORTS
Volleyball: No. 11 Purdue will host Wildcats — PurdueSports.com
Soccer: Purdue drops opener vs. Illinois — PurdueSports.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Joe DiCarlo (dec.) (1953) Defensive Tackle, Football
Walter Jordan (1956) Forward, Men's Basketball
Mark Stevens (1962) Quarterback, Football
Marc Roland (1999) Offensive Line, Football
Saturday, Feb. 20
Joe Eufinger (1945) Tackle, Football
Shane Roese (1970) Wide Receiver, Football
Jennifer Jacoby (1973) Guard, Women's Basketball
Carson Wiggs (1990) Kicker-Punter, Football
Sunday, Feb. 21
Larry Clisby (1947) Play-by-play, Men's Basketball
Jim Wood (1953) Defensive Back, Football
Chuck Skelley (1957) Offensive Line, Football
Drake Morris (1959) Forward, Men's Basketball
Tony Jones (1968) Guard, Men's Basketball
Kalika France (1985) Guard, Women's Basketball
Lance Melvin (1986) Strong Safety, Football
Tommy Luce (1997) Guard, Men's Basketball
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2021. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.