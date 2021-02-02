University Book Store Headlines: 2.2.2021
Mike Alstott won #SBXXXVII with the @Buccaneers 🏆— NFL Network (@nflnetwork) February 1, 2021
He joined our crew to look ahead to his former team's chances in #SBLV
📺: #SBLive on NFL Network pic.twitter.com/o1b6dGUPcU
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Game 19 preview: No. 24 Purdue at Maryland - GoldandBlack.com
Purdue Roundball Roundup: Brandon Newman's emergence, the schedule, more - GoldandBlack.com
Purdue Boilermakers men's basketball plane diverted to Indianapolis - ESPN.com
Purdue breaks back into Top 25 - GoldandBlack.com
Mark Turgeon predicted a ‘different’ Maryland men’s basketball team. Here’s what’s changed. | ANALYSIS - BaltimoreSun.com
Boilermakers appear in Top-25 for first time in 2020-21 - PurdueSports.com
Purdue basketball team completes journey to Maryland after original charter plane diverted to Indianapolis - JCOnline.com
Gold and Black Radio at 10 a.m.: Purdue hoops rolls into February - GoldandBlack.com
Bracketology - CBSSports.com
No. 24 Purdue aims for fourth straight road win - PurdueSports.com
Composure key in Purdue fighting back from double-digit deficits - JCOnline.com
Brandon Newman nets Purdue another Freshman honor - GoldandBlack.com
Shaka Smart had ‘significant’ COVID-19 symptoms - Yahoo.com
Matt Painter was so good, we had to break the podcast up into two parts. This is Part 1!!! https://t.co/Q5AVu2v5XF— The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) February 1, 2021
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Rondale Moore fine-tuning skills for NFL audition at EXOS in Dallas - GoldandBlack.com
Position review: Defensive ends - GoldandBlack.com
Draft analyst says Purdue LB having strong showing during Senior Bowl workouts - SaturdayTradition.com
Chiefs, Buccaneers rosters by conference - CBSSports.com
Vince Young returns to Texas Longhorns as special assistant in athletic department - ESPN.com
Tedy Bruschi returns to Arizona Wildcats as senior college football adviser - ESPN.com
#Purdue’s weekly COVID-19 report pic.twitter.com/86gNGPtHIj— GoldandBlack.com (@GoldandBlackcom) February 1, 2021
PURDUE RECRUITING
National signing day announcement guide - Rivals.com
Ex-Michigan Wolverines QB Dylan McCaffrey transferring to Northern Colorado - ESPN.com
B1G ⛹ in latest AP poll:— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) February 1, 2021
4. @umichbball
7. @OhioStateHoops
8. @IowaHoops
12. @IlliniMBB
19. @BadgerMBB
24. @BoilerBall
Full poll ➡️ https://t.co/4ixF9asoHj pic.twitter.com/vf251VT06s
OLYMPIC/OTHER
Purdue coach Dave Shondell recaps Iowa, looks ahead to Minnesota - JCOnline.com
3 things to know: Purdue volleyball vs. Minnesota - JCOnline.com
Johnson selected as Big Ten Player of the Week - PurdueSports.com
Women's golf 14th after Round 2 at UCF Challenge - PurdueSports.com
Child-care center to be demolished; no plans for new facility - PurdueExponent.com
It's February, which means the season starts this month! 🎉 We're counting down the days, just 19 to go!— Purdue Soccer (@PurdueSoccer) February 1, 2021
📰📅➡️ https://t.co/HHdSkQVxww#BoilerUp 🚂⚽️ pic.twitter.com/1dhb5QBcrO
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Fred Tragemann (1947) Defensive Tackle, Football
Leon Troyer (1947) Halfback, Football
Bill Mulchrone (1964) Linebacker, Football
Tommy Lee Myers (1964) Cornerback, Football
Chris Randolph (1979) Tight End, Football
Danny May (1982) Offensive Guard, Football
Kawann Short (1989) Defensive Tackle, Football
Matt Huene (1992) Offensive Tackle, Football
