 University book store headlines | Purdue Boilermakers
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-02-02 06:32:06 -0600') }} basketball Edit

University Book Store Headlines: 2.2.2021

Tom Dienhart • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com, Associate Editor
@TomDienhart1

Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Game 19 preview: No. 24 Purdue at Maryland - GoldandBlack.com

Purdue Roundball Roundup: Brandon Newman's emergence, the schedule, more - GoldandBlack.com

Purdue Boilermakers men's basketball plane diverted to Indianapolis - ESPN.com

Purdue breaks back into Top 25 - GoldandBlack.com

Mark Turgeon predicted a ‘different’ Maryland men’s basketball team. Here’s what’s changed. | ANALYSIS - BaltimoreSun.com

Boilermakers appear in Top-25 for first time in 2020-21 - PurdueSports.com

Purdue basketball team completes journey to Maryland after original charter plane diverted to Indianapolis - JCOnline.com

Gold and Black Radio at 10 a.m.: Purdue hoops rolls into February - GoldandBlack.com

Bracketology - CBSSports.com

No. 24 Purdue aims for fourth straight road win - PurdueSports.com

Composure key in Purdue fighting back from double-digit deficits - JCOnline.com

Brandon Newman nets Purdue another Freshman honor - GoldandBlack.com

Shaka Smart had ‘significant’ COVID-19 symptoms - Yahoo.com

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Rondale Moore fine-tuning skills for NFL audition at EXOS in Dallas - GoldandBlack.com

Position review: Defensive ends - GoldandBlack.com

Draft analyst says Purdue LB having strong showing during Senior Bowl workouts - SaturdayTradition.com

Chiefs, Buccaneers rosters by conference - CBSSports.com

Vince Young returns to Texas Longhorns as special assistant in athletic department - ESPN.com

Tedy Bruschi returns to Arizona Wildcats as senior college football adviser - ESPN.com

PURDUE RECRUITING

National signing day announcement guide - Rivals.com

Ex-Michigan Wolverines QB Dylan McCaffrey transferring to Northern Colorado - ESPN.com

OLYMPIC/OTHER

Purdue coach Dave Shondell recaps Iowa, looks ahead to Minnesota - JCOnline.com

3 things to know: Purdue volleyball vs. Minnesota - JCOnline.com

Johnson selected as Big Ten Player of the Week - PurdueSports.com

Women's golf 14th after Round 2 at UCF Challenge - PurdueSports.com

Child-care center to be demolished; no plans for new facility - PurdueExponent.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Fred Tragemann (1947) Defensive Tackle, Football

Leon Troyer (1947) Halfback, Football

Bill Mulchrone (1964) Linebacker, Football

Tommy Lee Myers (1964) Cornerback, Football

Chris Randolph (1979) Tight End, Football

Danny May (1982) Offensive Guard, Football

Kawann Short (1989) Defensive Tackle, Football

Matt Huene (1992) Offensive Tackle, Football

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2021. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}