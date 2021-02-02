Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Game 19 preview: No. 24 Purdue at Maryland - GoldandBlack.com Purdue Roundball Roundup: Brandon Newman's emergence, the schedule, more - GoldandBlack.com Purdue Boilermakers men's basketball plane diverted to Indianapolis - ESPN.com Purdue breaks back into Top 25 - GoldandBlack.com Mark Turgeon predicted a ‘different’ Maryland men’s basketball team. Here’s what’s changed. | ANALYSIS - BaltimoreSun.com Boilermakers appear in Top-25 for first time in 2020-21 - PurdueSports.com Purdue basketball team completes journey to Maryland after original charter plane diverted to Indianapolis - JCOnline.com Gold and Black Radio at 10 a.m.: Purdue hoops rolls into February - GoldandBlack.com Bracketology - CBSSports.com No. 24 Purdue aims for fourth straight road win - PurdueSports.com Composure key in Purdue fighting back from double-digit deficits - JCOnline.com Brandon Newman nets Purdue another Freshman honor - GoldandBlack.com Shaka Smart had ‘significant’ COVID-19 symptoms - Yahoo.com

Matt Painter was so good, we had to break the podcast up into two parts. This is Part 1!!! https://t.co/Q5AVu2v5XF — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) February 1, 2021

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Rondale Moore fine-tuning skills for NFL audition at EXOS in Dallas - GoldandBlack.com Position review: Defensive ends - GoldandBlack.com Draft analyst says Purdue LB having strong showing during Senior Bowl workouts - SaturdayTradition.com Chiefs, Buccaneers rosters by conference - CBSSports.com Vince Young returns to Texas Longhorns as special assistant in athletic department - ESPN.com Tedy Bruschi returns to Arizona Wildcats as senior college football adviser - ESPN.com

PURDUE RECRUITING

National signing day announcement guide - Rivals.com Ex-Michigan Wolverines QB Dylan McCaffrey transferring to Northern Colorado - ESPN.com



OLYMPIC/OTHER

Purdue coach Dave Shondell recaps Iowa, looks ahead to Minnesota - JCOnline.com 3 things to know: Purdue volleyball vs. Minnesota - JCOnline.com Johnson selected as Big Ten Player of the Week - PurdueSports.com Women's golf 14th after Round 2 at UCF Challenge - PurdueSports.com Child-care center to be demolished; no plans for new facility - PurdueExponent.com

It's February, which means the season starts this month! 🎉 We're counting down the days, just 19 to go!



📰📅➡️ https://t.co/HHdSkQVxww#BoilerUp 🚂⚽️ pic.twitter.com/1dhb5QBcrO — Purdue Soccer (@PurdueSoccer) February 1, 2021

