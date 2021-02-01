It will be interesting to see how new defensive coordinator Brad Lambert deploys the ends.

Lambert has some talent to work with led by junior George Karlaftis, who was a Freshman All-American in 2019. This is a defense that needs a better pass rush after ranking last in the Big Ten in sacks in 2020 with an average of just .83 per game (five sacks in six games.)

Here is a look at how the position performed in 2020, with a peek at what to expect next season.

