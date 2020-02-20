University Book Store Headlines: 2.20.2020
3️⃣ of the next 4️⃣ at home.— Purdue Mens Basketball (@BoilerBall) February 19, 2020
We're not done yet. pic.twitter.com/hJtz5wRR5n
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Upon further review: Purdue-Wisconsin - GoldandBlack.com
GoldandBlack.com chat transcript - GoldandBlack.com
Who's the top coach of the year candidate in every conference? - ESPN.com
Meet Bronny James' 7-foot-3 teammate Harold Yu - Yahoo!
Take a mindful break with @BoilerSAAC tonight.— Purdue Athletics (@PurdueSports) February 19, 2020
The #Boilermakers are hosting a mindful yoga session at Mollenkopf from 7-8 p.m.
The event is FREE and OPEN to all #Purdue students.
Sign up here ➡️ https://t.co/KvRQKXpmkp pic.twitter.com/uzZPkZCBIk
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Three burning questions facing the Purdue offense this spring - GoldandBlack.com
Purdue adds Neil Callaway as senior analyst - GoldandBlack.com
Court filing alleges NCAA recruiting violation under Mark Dantonio - ESPN.com
NCAA studies idea of 1 transfer with no penalty - ESPN.com
Way-Too-Early College Football Top 25: LSU loses ground, Clemson still No. 1 - ESPN.com
Ryan Newman has been treated and released from Halifax Medical Center pic.twitter.com/J0twhGgQm7— Roush Fenway (@roushfenway) February 19, 2020
PURDUE RECRUITING
Greenwald's seen his offer list triple in recent months - Rivals.com
In 1994, the @BoilerBall team reached the Elite Eight as a first seed after having won the Big Ten Conference Championship. Cuonzo Martin (@coachcuonzo) searches for an open teammate to pass the ball to as he is being guarded by a Duke defender. #WayBackWednesday pic.twitter.com/NlmWYqlZdj— Purdue University (@LifeAtPurdue) February 19, 2020
OLYMPIC SPORTS/OTHER
Women's swimming & diving: Purdue posts a pair of Top-10 relay times to open Big Tens - PurdueSports.com
Always Aggressive Podcast, Episode 18 - PurdueSports.com
Women's basketball: Purdue hosts Michigan State for Thursday BTN tilt - PurdueSports.com
Volleyball: Hall of Fame honor tops accolade-loaded career for former Purdue volleyball star - JCOnline.com
West Lafayette Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories building opens for business - WLFI.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Joe Eufinger (1945) Tackle, Football
Shane Roese (1970) Wide Receiver, Football
Jennifer Jacoby (1973) Guard, Women's Basketball
Carson Wiggs (1990) Kicker-Punter, Football
