University Book Store Headlines: 2.21.2020
Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store
.@mcuban makes sure to remind Purdue guys on his payroll that he's a loyal @IndianaUniv alum. 😅— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) February 20, 2020
Former @BoilerBall star @DMathias31 was named to the Midseason All-NBA G-League team for Mavs affiliate @TexasLegends, but he still hears it from his boss: pic.twitter.com/fwtcmfLnHr
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Boiling Over - GoldandBlack.com
NCAA bubble watch - ESPN.com
Why Michigan State is the Big Ten's best hope for a national title - ESPN.com
Don’t mess with a Big Ten wrestler. pic.twitter.com/KDLKRAON78— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) February 20, 2020
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Spring football information - GoldandBlack.com
Three burning questions facing the Purdue defense this spring - GoldandBlack.com
Entrance Interview: S Sanoussi Kane - GoldandBlack.com
Gold and Black Report: Feb. 21
Beat IU 😤— Purdue Men's Tennis (@PurdueMTennis) February 20, 2020
Back at home for ✌️ this Saturday. #BoilerUp pic.twitter.com/qbfM9pIpnz
OLYMPIC SPORTS/OTHER
Women's swimming & diving: Bretscher wins bronze on 1-Meter at Big Tens - PurdueSports.com
Women's basketball: Purdue falls at the buzzer to Michigan State - PurdueSports.com
Volleyball: Six off to U.S. National Team open tryout - PurdueSports.com
Panelists discuss religion and democracy on Purdue's campus - WLFI.com
Baseball: Goff, Marx return to Campbell as Purdue visits Carolina - PurdueSports.com
Softball: UNCG Invitational on deck - PurdueSports.com
Indiana Beach releases statement on closing - WLFI.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN FEBRUARY 21
Larry Clisby (1947) Play-by-play, Men's Basketball
Jim Wood (1953) Defensive Back, Football
Chuck Skelley (1957) Offensive Line, Football
Drake Morris (1959) Forward, Men's Basketball
Tony Jones (1968) Guard, Men's Basketball
Kalika France (1985) Guard, Women's Basketball
Lance Melvin (1986) Strong Safety, Football
Tommy Luce (1997) Guard, Men's Basketball
BOILERMAKERS BORN FEBRUARY 22
Mike Moreland (1962) Defensive Line, Football
Bryce Brown (1998) Offensive Line, Football
Shawn McCarthy (1968) Punter/Quarterback, Football
Laura Garriga (1988) Forward, Women's Basketball
Johnny Hill (1992) Guard, Men's Basketball
Hayden Hamby (1994) Guard, Women's Basketball
BOILERMAKERS BORN FEBRUARY 23
Ed Flanagan (1944) Center, Football
Ben Holt (1997) Linebacker, Football
Joe Evans (1951) Defensive Back, Football
Kevin Telep (1957) Offensive Line, Football
Don Schwer (1959) Offensive Line, Football
Ryan Grigson (1972) Offensive Tackle, Football
Justin Siller (1989) Quarterback, Football
Get your @BradMillerCBO Bobblehead on Saturday.— Purdue Mens Basketball (@BoilerBall) February 20, 2020
✔️: First 2,000 fans receive them.
✔️: Available at all entrances.
✔️: Doors open at 12:30 p.m. ET. pic.twitter.com/ax7I9DF8g0
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2020. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.