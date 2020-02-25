University Book Store Headlines: 2.25.2020
Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store
Welcome to the world young king 👑 Jayce Jamison 2/24/20 @jamoswifey pic.twitter.com/BX1OfF7p12— Terrance Jamison (@CoachJamison) February 25, 2020
PURDUE FOOTBALL
All eyes on defense in Day One - GoldandBlack.com
Gallery: Purdue spring practice 1 - GoldandBlack.com
2020 Spring Roster - GoldandBlack.com
Defense to feature 'multiple looks' - Journal & Courier
Spring preview - Athlon Sports
Full Steam Ahead Podcast : Markus Bailey - Fox 59
Els, former Boilermaker assistant, joins MSU staff - Detroit Free Press
Tyler Trent's dad Tony to speak in Greencastle - Banner Graphic
Blackstock named Assoc. AD for Strategic Communications - Purduesports.com
Michigan to remain stateside due to coronavirus - Detroit News
Gold and Black Radio at 10 a.m.: What's happened to Purdue basketball? And a spring football practice preview https://t.co/2JsLNNGf2U— GoldandBlack.com (@GoldandBlackcom) February 24, 2020
⚫️⚫️⚫️⚫️⚫️— Purdue Mens Basketball (@BoilerBall) February 25, 2020
Black out the 🔴 on Thursday. pic.twitter.com/4cvXbs9IlU
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Weekly Word: Growing Pains, Guard Play and Purdue's Dynamic Duo- GoldandBlack.com
Scouting Maryland for Purdue women - Journal & Courier
Purdue a 2 seed in NIT Bracket - Barking Crow
RECRUITING
An analysis of college football recruiting costs - ADU
OLYMPIC SPORTS/OTHER
'Save Indiana Beach" meetup planned - Journal & Courier
Women's golf tied for lead at Icon - Purduesports.com
Track: Nine Boilermakers in Week 5 national rankings - Purduesports.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Bill Berberian (1924) Guard, Basketball
Tim Racke (1951) Defensive Back, Football
E'Twaun Moore (1989) Guard, Men's Basketball
Dwayne Beckford (1990) Linebacker, Football
Amad Anderson (2000) Receiver, Football
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2020. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.