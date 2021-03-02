 University book store headlines | Purdue Boilermakers
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-03-02 04:57:48 -0600') }} basketball Edit

University Book Store Headlines: 3.02.2021

- - • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff

Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store

Bruce Rose, one of the best sixth men in Purdue hoops history, celebrates birthday 69 today.
Bruce Rose, one of the best sixth men in Purdue hoops history, celebrates birthday 69 today.

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Preview: Purdue-Wisconsin - GoldandBlack.com | Purduesports.com

Roundball roundup - GoldandBlack.com

Reflecting on Clisby - Journal and Courier

Time is running out on Badgers - Madison.com

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Purdue talented at tight end - GoldandBlack.com

Spring football check up - GoldandBlack.com

OLYMPIC/OTHER

Interview with Mitch Daniels - Exponent

Swimming heads to Big Tens - Purduesports.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Bruce Rose (1952) Forward, Men's Basketball

Bret Brunell (1963) Offensive Guard, Football

Joe Hicks (1972) Cornerback, Football

David Rose (1997) Cornerback, Football

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2021. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}