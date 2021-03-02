University Book Store Headlines: 3.02.2021
📈 Trending Up.— Purdue Mens Basketball (@BoilerBall) March 1, 2021
#️⃣2️⃣3️⃣ pic.twitter.com/b82a8n5CzN
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Preview: Purdue-Wisconsin - GoldandBlack.com | Purduesports.com
Roundball roundup - GoldandBlack.com
Reflecting on Clisby - Journal and Courier
Time is running out on Badgers - Madison.com
Listen to the Gold and Black Radio podcast here - or where ever you listen to your podcasts - as we talk Purdue hoops hitting its stride and spring football https://t.co/eROv8aJtth— GoldandBlack.com (@GoldandBlackcom) March 1, 2021
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Purdue talented at tight end - GoldandBlack.com
Spring football check up - GoldandBlack.com
Big Ten programs #iufb #Northwestern and #Purdue have 2022 lineman Ashton Craig's interest early in his recruitment: https://t.co/rriWZ8VbrH pic.twitter.com/66nAWJTTSS— Josh Helmholdt (@JoshHelmholdt) March 1, 2021
Sources: Eron Hodges is finalizing a deal to become the next director of recruiting at Texas Tech. He's worked as Purdue's director of player personnel and Ohio State's asst director of player personnel.— Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) March 1, 2021
OLYMPIC/OTHER
Interview with Mitch Daniels - Exponent
Swimming heads to Big Tens - Purduesports.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Bruce Rose (1952) Forward, Men's Basketball
Bret Brunell (1963) Offensive Guard, Football
Joe Hicks (1972) Cornerback, Football
David Rose (1997) Cornerback, Football
