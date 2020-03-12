University Book Store Headlines: 3.12.2020
In accordance with Big Ten and NCAA recommendations, all Purdue-related athletic activities will be closed to the general public until further notice.— Purdue Athletics (@PurdueSports) March 12, 2020
Gold and Black Report: March 12
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Purdue closes all athletic events to spectators - GoldandBlack.com
Ticket refund information for Big Ten Tournament - PurdueSports.com
How Coronavirus is impacting college hoops - CBSSports.com
NCAA tourney will be held without spectators - Yahoo.com
Big Ten tourney will be held without fans - GoldandBlack.com
GoldandBlack.com Wednesday chat transcript - GoldandBlack.com
Hunter, Purdue look to respond at Big Ten tourney - JCOnline.com
Gold and Black LIVE with guests Joe Barry Carroll and Tyler Ochs - GoldandBlack.com
CBI called off amid ongoing Coronavirus concerns - ESPN.com
Bubble Watch - CBSSports.com
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Time is now for Purdue offensive line to step up - GoldandBlack.com
Twin City Superstore Video: O-line coach Dale Williams - GoldandBlack.com
Twin City Superstore Videos: O-linemen Hermanns, Bramel, Garvin, Miller - GoldandBlack.com
Anthony Poindexter to enter College Football Hall of Fame - GoldandBlack.com
Ohio State, Michigan cancel spring games, limit recruiting - CBSSports.com
Lawsuit claims Michigan State filmed opponent practices - CBSSports.com
College Football Hall of Fame class announced - CBSSports.com
𝑶𝑼𝑹 𝑻𝑰𝑴𝑬. ⠀— Purdue Mens Basketball (@BoilerBall) March 11, 2020
Bench shirts for the #B1GTourney via @nikebasketball.
⠀#BoilerUp 🚂 pic.twitter.com/UfvvZa3sb4
PURDUE RECRUITING
Big-time sophomore CJ Hicks visits Cincinnati, Purdue - Rivals.com
OLYMPIC SPORTS/OTHER
Men's swimming & diving: Pellini, Sherman qualify for NCAAs - PurdueSports.com
Wrestling: NCAA wrestling seeds & brackets announced - PurdueSports.com
Wrestling: Always aggressive podcast - PurdueSports.com
Volleyball: Sophomore duo called up to U.S. Collegiate National Team - PurdueSports.com
Women's basketball: Women prepared for no spectators if selected for NCAA tourney - JCOnline.com
SIA halts one line for disinfection amid possible Coronavirus exposure - WLFI.com
Complete interview with Purdue President Mitch Daniels on Purdue's response to the COVID-19 virus - WLFI.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
John Luckhardt (1945) Center, Football
Willie Harris (1956) Defensive Back, Football
Carsen Edwards (1998) Guard, Men's Basketball
Ananth Iyer (@gscmmusings), senior associate dean in @PurdueKrannert has some advice for businesses amid the #coronavirus disruption. https://t.co/zJOTIg8Ckk pic.twitter.com/9jH3XqudVL— Purdue University (@LifeAtPurdue) March 11, 2020
