{{ timeAgo('2020-03-12 05:46:46 -0500') }} basketball Edit

University Book Store Headlines: 3.12.2020

Gold and Black Report: March 12

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Purdue closes all athletic events to spectators - GoldandBlack.com

Ticket refund information for Big Ten Tournament - PurdueSports.com

How Coronavirus is impacting college hoops - CBSSports.com

NCAA tourney will be held without spectators - Yahoo.com

Big Ten tourney will be held without fans - GoldandBlack.com

GoldandBlack.com Wednesday chat transcript - GoldandBlack.com

Hunter, Purdue look to respond at Big Ten tourney - JCOnline.com

Gold and Black LIVE with guests Joe Barry Carroll and Tyler Ochs - GoldandBlack.com

CBI called off amid ongoing Coronavirus concerns - ESPN.com

Bubble Watch - CBSSports.com

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Time is now for Purdue offensive line to step up - GoldandBlack.com

Twin City Superstore Video: O-line coach Dale Williams - GoldandBlack.com

Twin City Superstore Videos: O-linemen Hermanns, Bramel, Garvin, Miller - GoldandBlack.com

Anthony Poindexter to enter College Football Hall of Fame - GoldandBlack.com

Ohio State, Michigan cancel spring games, limit recruiting - CBSSports.com

Lawsuit claims Michigan State filmed opponent practices - CBSSports.com

College Football Hall of Fame class announced - CBSSports.com

PURDUE RECRUITING

Big-time sophomore CJ Hicks visits Cincinnati, Purdue - Rivals.com


OLYMPIC SPORTS/OTHER

Men's swimming & diving: Pellini, Sherman qualify for NCAAs - PurdueSports.com

Wrestling: NCAA wrestling seeds & brackets announced - PurdueSports.com

Wrestling: Always aggressive podcast - PurdueSports.com

Volleyball: Sophomore duo called up to U.S. Collegiate National Team - PurdueSports.com

Women's basketball: Women prepared for no spectators if selected for NCAA tourney - JCOnline.com

SIA halts one line for disinfection amid possible Coronavirus exposure - WLFI.com

Complete interview with Purdue President Mitch Daniels on Purdue's response to the COVID-19 virus - WLFI.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

John Luckhardt (1945) Center, Football

Willie Harris (1956) Defensive Back, Football

Carsen Edwards (1998) Guard, Men's Basketball

{{ article.author_name }}