 University book store headlines | Purdue Boilermakers
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-03-25 06:36:54 -0500') }} basketball Edit

University Book Store Headlines: 3.25.2021

Alan Karpick • GoldandBlack
Publisher
@AlanKarpick
Karpick has been publisher of Gold and Black Illustrated/GoldandBlack.com since 1996 and has seen (not all in person) most every Boilermaker football and men's basketball game dating back to 1966.

Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Weekly Word: A debt of gratitude - GoldandBlack.com

Bozich: Silence in IU coaching search - WDRB

Ben Johnson wants Gophers to be gritty - Minneapolis Star-Tribune

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Arni's Birthday Zoom - Everett Pickens - GoldandBlack.com

Hartwig hopes to become anchor of line - GoldandBlack.com

Nebraska to allow 50,000 fans for spring game - Saturday Tradition

PURDUE RECRUITING

Gold and Black.com Chat - GoldandBlack.com

OLYMPIC/OTHER

3 Things to know: Purdue-Ohio State volleyball - Journal & Courier

NCAA having to answer to lawmakers over disparities - Washington Post | ESPN


BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Rick Snider (1947) Guard, Men's Basketball

Bill Yanchar (1948) Defensive Guard, Football

Jon Zwitt (1955) Offensive Tackle, Football

Robert Pruitt (1958) Fullback, Football

Mike Thrash (1959) Defensive Tackle, Football

Mark Drobac (1963) Tailback, Football

Jeff Witter (1964) Defensive Line, Football

Shane Summers (1982) Free Safety, Football

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2021. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}