GoldandBlack - Arni's Birthday Zoom: Everett Pickens

Everett Pickens was a diminutive, but highly productive receiver for quarterback Scott Campbell and coaches Jim Young and Leon Burtnett in 1981 and 82, respectively. At 5-foot-10, 170 pounds, Pickens was never afraid to mix it up and turned himself into big-play receiver averaging an impressive 17.8 yards per catch as a Boilermaker.

A junior college transfer who did not play high school football, Pickens was recruited by Burtnett out of Los Angleles Southwest Junior College, a school that produced Boilermaker standouts Steve Bryant and James Looney.

Pickens says the highlight of his 62nd birthday (celebrated on March 24), will be calls he receiives from his two children. After a brief stint with the Buffalo Bills, he has enjoyed a professional career as a self-proclaimed entrepreneur, and has recently been involved in acquiring a Cleveland community newspaper spreading its reach to southern California with the plan of employing the youth around the world. Philanthropic in nature, Pickens is also involved in Power-2Empower and Empower on the non-profit side. He resides in the Los Angeles area.



