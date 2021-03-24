GoldandBlack - Arni's Birthday Zoom: Everett Pickens

Arni's Birthday Zoom: Everett Pickens
To listen: Click here.
Everett Pickens was a diminutive, but highly productive receiver for quarterback Scott Campbell and coaches Jim Young and Leon Burtnett in 1981 and 82, respectively. At 5-foot-10, 170 pounds, Pickens was never afraid to mix it up and turned himself into big-play receiver averaging an impressive 17.8 yards per catch as a Boilermaker.
A junior college transfer who did not play high school football, Pickens was recruited by Burtnett out of Los Angleles Southwest Junior College, a school that produced Boilermaker standouts Steve Bryant and James Looney.
Pickens says the highlight of his 62nd birthday (celebrated on March 24), will be calls he receiives from his two children. After a brief stint with the Buffalo Bills, he has enjoyed a professional career as a self-proclaimed entrepreneur, and has recently been involved in acquiring a Cleveland community newspaper spreading its reach to southern California with the plan of employing the youth around the world. Philanthropic in nature, Pickens is also involved in Power-2Empower and Empower on the non-profit side. He resides in the Los Angeles area.
Past Arni's Birthday Zoom interviews: Frank Kendrick (9/11/2020) | Akin Ayodele (9/17/2020) | Brandon McKnight (9/25/2020) | Ryne Smith (10/1/2020) | Kenneth Lowe (10/6/2020) | Dave Schellhase (10/14/2020) | Dolapo Macarthy (10/23/2020) | Robert Maci (10/31/2020) | Scott Downing (11/7/2020) | Rich Ostriker (11/18/2020) | Ray Wallace (12/3/2020) | Keaton Grant 12/8/2020 | Mike Robinson 12/31/2020 | Mark Herrmann (1/8/2021) | Dave Shondell (1/17/2021) | Anthony Spencer 1/23/2021 | Elliot Bloom (1/29/2021) | Mike Steele (2/3/2021) | Jim Wood (2/11/2021) | Ryan Isaac (2/16/2021) | P.J. Thompson (2/24/2021) | Calvin Williams 3/3/2021
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2020. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.