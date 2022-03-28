University Book Store Headlines: 3.28.2022
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Three Thoughts From The Weekend: Purdue's post-script, next season and more - GoldandBlack.com
The story of Purdue's season: So close to so much - GoldandBlack.com
Purdue Basketball: What comes next? - GoldandBlack.com
Breakdown: Purdue's NCAA Tournament loss to Saint Peter's - GoldandBlack.com
Stat Blast: Purdue-Saint Peter's - GoldandBlack.com
Season ends in Sweet Sixteen - PurdueSports.com
Another tough postseason loss sends Purdue home short of its goal - JCOnline.com
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Purdue still shopping for help via transfer portal - GoldandBlack.com
Defense 'won slightly' in first Purdue spring scrimmage - GoldandBlack.com
Spring Football Central - GoldandBlack.com
SPRING REPORT: Scrimmage highlights Saturday football practice - PurdueSports.com
Defense 'swarmed to the ball' in first Purdue spring scrimmage - JCOnline.com
OLYMPIC/OTHER
Downs, Duncan earn All-America honors on 3-Meter - PurdueSports.com
Downs wins NCAA title on the Tower; Purdue places 15th - PurdueSports.com
Eckstein moves up to No. 2 in Purdue history - PurdueSports.com
Grand slam highlights softball’s 9-4 loss to Illinois - PurdueSports.com
Purdue starts slow in Hootie at Bulls Bay - PurdueSports.com
Cold temps lead to cancellation of twinbill with OSU - PurdueSports.com
Purdue splits conference matches - PurdueSports.com
Boilers clinch conference opener over Indiana - PurdueSports.com
Barstool Purdue apparently infringed Harry's trademark - Exponent.com
NoWhere Else: Police calls highest at Where Else than other local bars - Exponent.com
How salaries are calculated, disparities across departments - Exponent.com
What's next for Katie Gearlds, Purdue women's basketball? 'Improve the roster to fit my eye' - JCOnline.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Randy Shields (1952) Forward, Men's Basketball
Tony Gallivan (1957) Wide Receiver, Football
Kipp Koonce (1968) Wide Receiver, Football
Beth Lapaich (1978) Forward, Women's Basketball
Jarod Ramirez (1981) Defensive End, Football
Adam Liddell (1984) Guard, Men's Basketball
Frankie Williams (1993) Defensive Back, Football
