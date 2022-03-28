 University book store headlines | Purdue Boilermakers
football

University Book Store Headlines: 3.28.2022

GoldandBlack.com staff

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Three Thoughts From The Weekend: Purdue's post-script, next season and more - GoldandBlack.com

The story of Purdue's season: So close to so much - GoldandBlack.com

Purdue Basketball: What comes next? - GoldandBlack.com

Breakdown: Purdue's NCAA Tournament loss to Saint Peter's - GoldandBlack.com

Stat Blast: Purdue-Saint Peter's - GoldandBlack.com

Season ends in Sweet Sixteen - PurdueSports.com

Another tough postseason loss sends Purdue home short of its goal - JCOnline.com

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Purdue still shopping for help via transfer portal - GoldandBlack.com

Defense 'won slightly' in first Purdue spring scrimmage - GoldandBlack.com

Spring Football Central - GoldandBlack.com

SPRING REPORT: Scrimmage highlights Saturday football practice - PurdueSports.com

Defense 'swarmed to the ball' in first Purdue spring scrimmage - JCOnline.com

OLYMPIC/OTHER

Downs, Duncan earn All-America honors on 3-Meter - PurdueSports.com

Downs wins NCAA title on the Tower; Purdue places 15th - PurdueSports.com

Eckstein moves up to No. 2 in Purdue history - PurdueSports.com

Grand slam highlights softball’s 9-4 loss to Illinois - PurdueSports.com

Purdue starts slow in Hootie at Bulls Bay - PurdueSports.com

Cold temps lead to cancellation of twinbill with OSU - PurdueSports.com

Purdue splits conference matches - PurdueSports.com

Boilers clinch conference opener over Indiana - PurdueSports.com

Barstool Purdue apparently infringed Harry's trademark - Exponent.com

NoWhere Else: Police calls highest at Where Else than other local bars - Exponent.com

How salaries are calculated, disparities across departments - Exponent.com

What's next for Katie Gearlds, Purdue women's basketball? 'Improve the roster to fit my eye' - JCOnline.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Randy Shields (1952) Forward, Men's Basketball

Tony Gallivan (1957) Wide Receiver, Football

Kipp Koonce (1968) Wide Receiver, Football

Beth Lapaich (1978) Forward, Women's Basketball

Jarod Ramirez (1981) Defensive End, Football

Adam Liddell (1984) Guard, Men's Basketball

Frankie Williams (1993) Defensive Back, Football

