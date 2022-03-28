University Book Store Headlines: 3.28.2022

Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store

Three Thoughts From The Weekend: Purdue's post-script, next season and more - GoldandBlack.com

The story of Purdue's season: So close to so much - GoldandBlack.com

Purdue Basketball: What comes next? - GoldandBlack.com

Breakdown: Purdue's NCAA Tournament loss to Saint Peter's - GoldandBlack.com

Stat Blast: Purdue-Saint Peter's - GoldandBlack.com

Season ends in Sweet Sixteen - PurdueSports.com

Another tough postseason loss sends Purdue home short of its goal - JCOnline.com