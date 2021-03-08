University Book Store Headlines: 3.9.2021
Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Zach Edey named Big Ten Freshman-of-the-Week — BigTen.org
Conference tournament storylines, predictions — CBS Sports
GoldandBlack.com's All-Big Ten ballot — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Purdue's NCAA Tournament résumé — GoldandBlack.com
Purdue riding momentum into NCAA Tournament — Journal and Courier ($)
🚨 #B1GNews Alert— Big Ten Conference (@bigten) March 8, 2021
It's official, #B1GMBBall fans. The 2020-21 #B1GTourney bracket is set!
Action begins 𝐖𝐞𝐝𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐝𝐚𝐲 on @BigTenNetwork. March Is On 🔥
📰 : https://t.co/oFL1SwiWXN pic.twitter.com/UGnM7ByJi3
PURDUE FOOTBALL
With six practices left, what does Brohm still want to accomplish? — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Trice, Mackey leads cornerbacks unit that lacks depth — GoldandBlack.com
PURDUE RECRUITING
XXXXXXXX
OLYMPIC/OTHER
Soccer: Purdue shuts out Wisconsin — PurdueSports.com
Volleyball: Trammell wins Freshman of the Week — BigTen.org
Women's Basketball: Three Boilermakers honored by the Big Ten — BigTen.org
Swimming and Diving: Divers 3-for-3 in NCAA Qualifiers — PurdueSports.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Bronco Keser (1951) Defensive Tackle, Football
Keith Brown (1956) Tight End, Football
Jon Getz (1979) Strong Safety, Football
Neal Tull (1985) Offensive Guard, Football
Tim Faison (1997) Linebacker, Football
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2021. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.