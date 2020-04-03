Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store

Gold and Black Report: April 3

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Catching up with ... Willie Deane - GoldandBlack.com LIVE with Bruce Parkinson and Mike Steele - GoldandBlack.com Nationwide survey of collegiate athletic directors finds academic progress, financial uncertainty among top concerns stemming from coronavirus - TeamWorks.com Eddie Sutton and other ridiculous Basketball Hall of Fame snubs - ESPN.com HBO documentary raises age-old question: Why is the NCAA so slow to act? - Yahoo.com

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Spring check up: The defensive line - GoldandBlack.com GoldandBlack.com Daily Quarantine Simulcast: The extended NCAA dead period - GoldandBlack.com Around the B1G: Iowa - GoldandBlack.com A short season? Spring football? Penn State hopeful to play in 'some way, shape or form' - PennLive.com Mississippi State's Mike Leach deletes and apologizes for offensive Twitter post - CBSSports.com Nebraska has spent more money firing coaches than any other school - Exponent.com Neil Callaway gives Purdue OL extra eyes to help development - JCOnline.com Eliah Drinkwitz apologizes after slamming Kirk Herbstreit over fears coronavirus will cancel season - Yahoo.com College Podcast: Can we have football by Labor Day? - Yahoo.com

PURDUE RECRUITING

Boiling Over - GoldandBlack.com Big Ten offers rolling in for Ohio DE Hammond Russell IV - rivals.com

BTN hosts had a fun segment about the one B1G athlete, from any era, who they'd like to see for one more year.@BTNMikeHall had the best answer. 🐶



"I would love to see Glenn Robinson again." pic.twitter.com/cnWFCEyfqW — Purdue On BTN (@PurdueOnBTN) April 2, 2020

OLYMPIC SPORTS/OTHER

Bonus drone video: Purdue University during coronavirus shutdown - WLFI.com Coronavirus: Purdue cuts pay raises, Daniels calls them ‘irresponsible’ amid epidemic's fallout - JCOnline.com Purdue Pharmacy making hand sanitizer for greater Lafayette during virus outbreak - WLFI.com Q&A with coach Sharon Versyp - PurdueSports.com

