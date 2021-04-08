Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store

“This is the realization of a dream…”



🗨️ Head Coach Steve Lutz#ShakasUp #TAMUCC pic.twitter.com/C5cHiHWbWW — Islanders Men's Basketball (@Islanders_MBB) April 7, 2021

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Weekly Word - GoldandBlack.com GoldandBlack.com chat thread - GoldandBlack.com Arizona fires head coach Sean Miller after 12 seasons - Yahoo.com Possible candidates for Arizona job - CBSSports.com Texas A&M-Corpus Christi hires Purdue assistant Steve Lutz as head coach - JCOnline.com Minnesota off hook for buyout of ex-men's basketball coach Richard Pitino - ESPN.com Maryland Terrapins extend basketball coach Mark Turgeon through 2025-26 season - ESPN.com High-scoring Northeastern Huskies guard Tyson Walker transfers to Michigan State Spartans - ESPN.com Florida men's basketball lands transfer Myreon Jones, former Penn State leading scorer - ESPN.com

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Spring position check-up: Guards/centers - GoldandBlack.com Derrick Barnes could be a short- and long-term linebacker fix for the Chiefs - Chiefs.com Spring football 2021: Juiciest QB competitions, coaching situations, transfers - ESPN.com Source: Ohio State's Justin Fields set for 2nd pro day; San Francisco 49ers expected to attend - ESPN.com

.@LifeAtPurdue has opened a COVID-19 vaccine distribution site at the Córdova Recreational Sports Center to help vaccinate as many students as possible before the end of the spring semester. #ProtectPurdue



Check out photos 📸 of the first day: https://t.co/jla1KifnN6 pic.twitter.com/Sehlc8JdwT — Purdue Today (@PurdueToday) April 7, 2021

PURDUE RECRUITING

Purdue hopes to add a familiar name to 2021 class - GoldandBlack.com Purdue 2022 Target Profile: West Lafayette Mariere Omonode - GoldandBlack.com

Before the Selection Show on Sunday, we had some fun in Holloway. 🕵️‍♀️🥚 pic.twitter.com/6oek55PdjR — Purdue Volleyball (@PurdueVB) April 7, 2021

OLYMPIC/OTHER

Big Ten Regional Weekend begins Thursday vs. Northwestern - PurdueSports.com Ersland adds two Indiana state champions - PurdueSports.com Purdue women's basketball adds Northeastern transfer Mide Oriyomi - JCOnline.com Calling it an 'important hire for our university as well as for the state,' Wisconsin won't rush AD search - ESPN.com

