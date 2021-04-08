University Book Store Headlines: 4.08.2021
Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store
“This is the realization of a dream…”— Islanders Men's Basketball (@Islanders_MBB) April 7, 2021
🗨️ Head Coach Steve Lutz#ShakasUp #TAMUCC pic.twitter.com/C5cHiHWbWW
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Weekly Word - GoldandBlack.com
GoldandBlack.com chat thread - GoldandBlack.com
Arizona fires head coach Sean Miller after 12 seasons - Yahoo.com
Possible candidates for Arizona job - CBSSports.com
Texas A&M-Corpus Christi hires Purdue assistant Steve Lutz as head coach - JCOnline.com
Minnesota off hook for buyout of ex-men's basketball coach Richard Pitino - ESPN.com
Maryland Terrapins extend basketball coach Mark Turgeon through 2025-26 season - ESPN.com
High-scoring Northeastern Huskies guard Tyson Walker transfers to Michigan State Spartans - ESPN.com
Florida men's basketball lands transfer Myreon Jones, former Penn State leading scorer - ESPN.com
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Spring position check-up: Guards/centers - GoldandBlack.com
Derrick Barnes could be a short- and long-term linebacker fix for the Chiefs - Chiefs.com
Spring football 2021: Juiciest QB competitions, coaching situations, transfers - ESPN.com
Source: Ohio State's Justin Fields set for 2nd pro day; San Francisco 49ers expected to attend - ESPN.com
.@LifeAtPurdue has opened a COVID-19 vaccine distribution site at the Córdova Recreational Sports Center to help vaccinate as many students as possible before the end of the spring semester. #ProtectPurdue— Purdue Today (@PurdueToday) April 7, 2021
Check out photos 📸 of the first day: https://t.co/jla1KifnN6 pic.twitter.com/Sehlc8JdwT
PURDUE RECRUITING
Purdue hopes to add a familiar name to 2021 class - GoldandBlack.com
Purdue 2022 Target Profile: West Lafayette Mariere Omonode - GoldandBlack.com
Before the Selection Show on Sunday, we had some fun in Holloway. 🕵️♀️🥚 pic.twitter.com/6oek55PdjR— Purdue Volleyball (@PurdueVB) April 7, 2021
OLYMPIC/OTHER
Big Ten Regional Weekend begins Thursday vs. Northwestern - PurdueSports.com
Ersland adds two Indiana state champions - PurdueSports.com
Purdue women's basketball adds Northeastern transfer Mide Oriyomi - JCOnline.com
Calling it an 'important hire for our university as well as for the state,' Wisconsin won't rush AD search - ESPN.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Fred Mokry (dec.) (1943) Halfback, Football
Jim Krause (1947) Halfback, Football
Kris Burns (1969) Defensive Tackle, Football
Alex Criddle (1998) Offensive Line, Football
Steve Jackson (1969) Defensive Back, Football
Jim Niedrach (1977) Center, Football
Cliff Avril (1986) Linebacker, Football
Brina Pollack (1986) Guard, Women's Basketball
Mario Swope (1987) Wide Receiver, Football
Jeff Panfil (1988) Quarterback, Football
Bearooz Yacoobi (1996) Offensive Line, Football
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2021. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.