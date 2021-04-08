 University book store headlines | Purdue Boilermakers
University Book Store Headlines: 4.08.2021

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Weekly Word - GoldandBlack.com

GoldandBlack.com chat thread - GoldandBlack.com

Arizona fires head coach Sean Miller after 12 seasons - Yahoo.com

Possible candidates for Arizona job - CBSSports.com

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi hires Purdue assistant Steve Lutz as head coach - JCOnline.com

Minnesota off hook for buyout of ex-men's basketball coach Richard Pitino - ESPN.com

Maryland Terrapins extend basketball coach Mark Turgeon through 2025-26 season - ESPN.com

High-scoring Northeastern Huskies guard Tyson Walker transfers to Michigan State Spartans - ESPN.com

Florida men's basketball lands transfer Myreon Jones, former Penn State leading scorer - ESPN.com

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Spring position check-up: Guards/centers - GoldandBlack.com

Derrick Barnes could be a short- and long-term linebacker fix for the Chiefs - Chiefs.com

Spring football 2021: Juiciest QB competitions, coaching situations, transfers - ESPN.com

Source: Ohio State's Justin Fields set for 2nd pro day; San Francisco 49ers expected to attend - ESPN.com

PURDUE RECRUITING

Purdue hopes to add a familiar name to 2021 class - GoldandBlack.com

Purdue 2022 Target Profile: West Lafayette Mariere Omonode - GoldandBlack.com

OLYMPIC/OTHER

Big Ten Regional Weekend begins Thursday vs. Northwestern - PurdueSports.com

Ersland adds two Indiana state champions - PurdueSports.com

Purdue women's basketball adds Northeastern transfer Mide Oriyomi - JCOnline.com

Calling it an 'important hire for our university as well as for the state,' Wisconsin won't rush AD search - ESPN.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Fred Mokry (dec.) (1943) Halfback, Football

Jim Krause (1947) Halfback, Football

Kris Burns (1969) Defensive Tackle, Football

Alex Criddle (1998) Offensive Line, Football

Steve Jackson (1969) Defensive Back, Football

Jim Niedrach (1977) Center, Football

Cliff Avril (1986) Linebacker, Football

Brina Pollack (1986) Guard, Women's Basketball

Mario Swope (1987) Wide Receiver, Football

Jeff Panfil (1988) Quarterback, Football

Bearooz Yacoobi (1996) Offensive Line, Football

