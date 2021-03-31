 University book store headlines | Purdue Boilermakers
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-03-31 22:30:42 -0500') }} basketball Edit

University Book Store Headlines: 4.1.2021

- - • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff

Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Weekly Word: Looking ahead to next year's Big Ten — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Chat Transcript: Purdue's outlook next season and more — GoldandBlack.com ($)

What will Supreme Court hearing reveal about NCAA's future? — ESPN.com

Women's Basketball: Sharon Versyp, Katie Gearlds on succession — PurdueSports.com

PURDUE RECRUITING

Weekly Word: A whole new era of football recruiting — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Purdue 2022 Target Profile: Kenneth GrantGoldandBlack.com ($)

Chat Transcript: Purdue football and basketball recruiting — GoldandBlack.com ($)

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Mailbag: Closing in on a new hire and more — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Transfer rules have become passe — CBS Sports

Mock Draft: Rondale Moore to Jacksonville — CBS Sports

OLYMPIC/OTHER

Volleyball: Hayley Bush sets Purdue up for success — Journal and Courier

Volleyball: Cleveland named National Player-of-the-Week — PurdueSports.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Mike Ray (1949) Defensive Back, Football

Burt Daly (1952) Middle Guard, Football

Jim Owen (1961) Running Back, Football

Ryan Berning (1967) Forward, Men's Basketball

Artie Haynes (1968) Fullback, Football

Danny Lounsbury (1970) Wide Receiver, Football

Eric Hedstrom (1986) Offensive Tackle, Football

Griffin Alstott (1999) Quarterback, Football

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2021. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}