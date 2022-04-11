 University book store headlines | Purdue Boilermakers
University Book Store Headlines: 4.11.2022

GoldandBlack.com staff

PURDUE RECRUITING

Recruiting primer - the spring evaluation period - GoldandBlack.com

April evaluation period: Sunday in Indy - GoldandBlack.com

"" "" Saturday in Indy - GoldandBlack.com

"" """ Friday in Indy - GoldandBlack.com

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Three thoughts from the weekend - GoldandBlack.com

Mackey Arena to undergo $6.7M renovation - GoldandBlack.com

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Ten observations from spring game - GoldandBlack.com

Player videos from spring game - GoldandBlack.com

Five things we learned at spring game - GoldandBlack.com

Board of Trustees approve Brohm extension, building projects - Purduesports.com

Allen makes debut in spring game - 14 News

Gallery: Spring Game - GoldandBlack.com

Bobinski adds two years to Brohm's deal - GoldandBlack.com

Purdue want raucous environment in south end zone - GoldandBlack.com

Full steam ahead on $45.4 renovation for Ross-Ade Stadium - GoldandBlack.com

OLYMPIC/OTHER

Will 'series-changing' series push Purdue forward in Big Ten race - Journal and Courier

Track & Field add two top-10 and six winners this weekend - Purduesports.com

Men's tennis picks up road win at Michigan State - Purduesports.com

Purdue vet hospital dedicated - Journal and Courier

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

None on the list for today. April 11 and July 30 are the only days we don't have anyone on our list, a list that is predominately filled with football, men's and women's basketball players.

