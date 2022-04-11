University Book Store Headlines: 4.11.2022
PURDUE RECRUITING
Recruiting primer - the spring evaluation period - GoldandBlack.com
April evaluation period: Sunday in Indy - GoldandBlack.com
"" "" Saturday in Indy - GoldandBlack.com
"" """ Friday in Indy - GoldandBlack.com
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Three thoughts from the weekend - GoldandBlack.com
Mackey Arena to undergo $6.7M renovation - GoldandBlack.com
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Ten observations from spring game - GoldandBlack.com
Player videos from spring game - GoldandBlack.com
Five things we learned at spring game - GoldandBlack.com
Board of Trustees approve Brohm extension, building projects - Purduesports.com
Allen makes debut in spring game - 14 News
Gallery: Spring Game - GoldandBlack.com
Bobinski adds two years to Brohm's deal - GoldandBlack.com
Purdue want raucous environment in south end zone - GoldandBlack.com
Full steam ahead on $45.4 renovation for Ross-Ade Stadium - GoldandBlack.com
OLYMPIC/OTHER
Will 'series-changing' series push Purdue forward in Big Ten race - Journal and Courier
Track & Field add two top-10 and six winners this weekend - Purduesports.com
Men's tennis picks up road win at Michigan State - Purduesports.com
Purdue vet hospital dedicated - Journal and Courier
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
None on the list for today. April 11 and July 30 are the only days we don't have anyone on our list, a list that is predominately filled with football, men's and women's basketball players.
