April 12, 2021
Celebrate Bernie Flowers Day on Wednesday at @TheTripleXXX with all proceeds from sales of the Bernie Flowers All-Pro and Root Beer benefitting the Joe Tiller Chapter of the National Football Foundation. It is hard to believe we have been without Bernie for 10 years! pic.twitter.com/hRnSPUaTqM— Alan Karpick (@AlanKarpick) April 12, 2021
Gold and Black Radio drops at 11: One Purdue hoops assistant on board, one to go. And football completes its staff https://t.co/ZPrzrHybm4— GoldandBlack.com (@GoldandBlackcom) April 12, 2021
Think @LifeAtPurdue students are excited for 2021-22?@ThePaintCrew sold out its allotment for next season in about 45 minutes. pic.twitter.com/0AN135hUJO— Purdue Mens Basketball (@BoilerBall) April 12, 2021
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Williams to test NBA waters - Lusk to return to Purdue staff - GoldandBlack.com | Purduesports.com
UNC's Davis salary reflects trend? Myrtle Beach Online
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Which football teams benefit most from NIL - YahooSports
Moore to make most of playmaking ability in NFL - GoldandBlack.com
Spring position check - running backs - GoldandBlack.com
Optimism index for sports executives soaring - SBJ
Exploring downtown Omaha before @PurdueVB walks over to venue for resting (Covid). Off- day for all teams tomorrow. Practice on Wednesday. Boilers play winner of UCF and High Point on Thursday 3:30 ET. pic.twitter.com/oYebHWp9EZ— Dave Shondell (@DaveShondell) April 13, 2021
Big shout-out to ESPN leadership for making the effort to cover women’s volleyball w/ genuine respect. Volleyball is largest populated female sport in America. The growth for both women and men is unparalleled in the USA. It’s awesome to see ESPN recognize the value of our sport. https://t.co/t9WIK7W3Md— Dave Shondell (@DaveShondell) April 12, 2021
OLYMPIC/OTHER
Purdue leans on seniors for NCAA run - Journal & Courier
Tippecanoe County part of Covid surge in Indiana - Journal & Courier
Indiana's second Raising Cane to open near campus - Journal & Courier
Baseball beats MSU - Purduesports.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Joe Caruso (1945) Offensive Guard, Football
Jeff Cooke (1945) Swimming, Swimming
Anthony Hardy (1966) Wide Receiver, Football
Tyrone Starks (1968) Running Back, Football
Rodney Smith (1980) Forward, Men's Basketball
Kevin Nesfield (1981) Defensive End, Football
Darmetreis Kilgore (1981) Guard, Men's Basketball
