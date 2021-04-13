 University book store headlines | Purdue Boilermakers
{{ timeAgo('2021-04-13 06:31:47 -0500') }} basketball Edit

University Book Store Headlines: 4.13.2021

Alan Karpick • GoldandBlack
Publisher
@AlanKarpick
Karpick has been publisher of Gold and Black Illustrated/GoldandBlack.com since 1996 and has seen (not all in person) most every Boilermaker football and men's basketball game dating back to 1966.

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Williams to test NBA waters - Lusk to return to Purdue staff - GoldandBlack.com | Purduesports.com

UNC's Davis salary reflects trend? Myrtle Beach Online

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Which football teams benefit most from NIL - YahooSports

Moore to make most of playmaking ability in NFL - GoldandBlack.com

Spring position check - running backs - GoldandBlack.com

Optimism index for sports executives soaring - SBJ


OLYMPIC/OTHER

Purdue leans on seniors for NCAA run - Journal & Courier

Tippecanoe County part of Covid surge in Indiana - Journal & Courier

Indiana's second Raising Cane to open near campus - Journal & Courier

Baseball beats MSU - Purduesports.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Joe Caruso (1945) Offensive Guard, Football

Jeff Cooke (1945) Swimming, Swimming

Anthony Hardy (1966) Wide Receiver, Football

Tyrone Starks (1968) Running Back, Football

Rodney Smith (1980) Forward, Men's Basketball

Kevin Nesfield (1981) Defensive End, Football

Darmetreis Kilgore (1981) Guard, Men's Basketball

{{ article.author_name }}