University Book Store Headlines: 4.14.2022
PURDUE BASKETBALL
NBA Draft Big Board: Jaden Ivey No. 1 — CBS Sports
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Weekly Word: The Ross-Ade Stadium project — GoldandBlack.com ($)
PURDUE RECRUITING
Weekly Word: NIL chaos — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Wednesday Purdue chat session — GoldandBlack.com ($)
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Jim Kleidon (dec.) (1948) Defensive Tackle, Football
Alex Davis (1949) Defensive Tackle, Football
Mark Hay (1951) Wide Receiver, Football
Jon Walling (1955) Tight End, Football
Darrell Hazell (1964) Head Coach, Football
Reggie Johnson (1969) Assistant Coach, Football
Julian Jaumotte (1969) Center, Women's Basketball
Teri Moren (1969) Guard, Women's Basketball
Paul Gilvydis (1974) Forward, Men's Basketball
Dru Anthrop (1990) Guard, Men's Basketball
Andy James Garcia (1994) Linebacker, Football
