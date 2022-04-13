 University book store headlines | Purdue Boilermakers
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-04-13 23:03:56 -0500') }} basketball Edit

University Book Store Headlines: 4.14.2022

- - • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff

Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store

Purdue's Jaden Ivey
Purdue's Jaden Ivey (Chad Krockover)

PURDUE BASKETBALL

NBA Draft Big Board: Jaden Ivey No. 1 — CBS Sports

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Weekly Word: The Ross-Ade Stadium project — GoldandBlack.com ($)

PURDUE RECRUITING

Weekly Word: NIL chaos — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Wednesday Purdue chat session — GoldandBlack.com ($)

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Jim Kleidon (dec.) (1948) Defensive Tackle, Football

Alex Davis (1949) Defensive Tackle, Football

Mark Hay (1951) Wide Receiver, Football

Jon Walling (1955) Tight End, Football

Darrell Hazell (1964) Head Coach, Football

Reggie Johnson (1969) Assistant Coach, Football

Julian Jaumotte (1969) Center, Women's Basketball

Teri Moren (1969) Guard, Women's Basketball

Paul Gilvydis (1974) Forward, Men's Basketball

Dru Anthrop (1990) Guard, Men's Basketball

Andy James Garcia (1994) Linebacker, Football

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2022. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}