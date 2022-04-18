 University book store headlines | Purdue Boilermakers
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-04-18 06:56:58 -0500') }} football Edit

University Book Store Headlines: 4.18.2022

- - • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff

Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Three Thoughts From The Weekend: The Big Ten's NBA footprint and more - GoldandBlack.com

Purdue basketball's Caleb Furst sidelined following foot surgery - JCOnline.com

NIL lets Kansas players get paid after title - CBSSports.com

Curbelo transfers to Illinois- CBSports.com

Pitinos to meet in father-son game - CBSSports.com

Jabari Smith Jr. is the betting favorite to be draft's first pick - Yahoo.com

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Purdue TE Paul Piferi's touchdown catch in Old Oaken Bucket victory brings validation - JCOnline.com

Nick Saban: Current NIL setup 'creates a situation where you can basically buy players'- Yahoo.com

PURDUE RECRUITING

Carmel's Winston Berglund commits to Purdue - GoldandBlack.com

Purdue S/LB commit Winston Berglund has 'real mean streak to him' - GoldandBlack.com

OLYMPIC/OTHER

Boilermakers Down UIC - PurdueSports.com

Purdue Rally Falls Short at Maryland - PurdueSports.com

Boilermakers Fall in Series Finale at No. 6 Northwestern - PurdueSports.com

Wisconsin Tops Purdue on Senior Day - PurdueSports.com

Boilermakers Drop Rubber Game at Penn State - PurdueSports.com

Boilermakers Fall Short at No. 6 Northwestern - PurdueSports.com

Singles Rally Comes Up Short vs. Nebraska - PurdueSports.com

Yoder Enters Top 10 at Louisville Invite - PurdueSports.com

Caitlyn Harper, WAC Player of the Year, visiting Purdue women's basketball - JCOnline.com

Former Purdue men's basketball player, now coach, moves from IUPUI to Butler - Exponent.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Bobby Fox (1958) Guard, Men's Basketball

Jeff Price (1963) Wide Receiver, Football

Mike Doctor (1970) Fullback, Football

Loren Clyburn (1970) Guard, Men's Basketball

Greg Smith (1975) Defensive Tackle, Football

Clay Walters (1977) Quarterback, Football

Joe Marshall (1979) Guard, Men's Basketball

Colya Dailey (1984) Wide Receiver, Football

Eugene Bright (1985) Defensive End, Football

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2022. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}