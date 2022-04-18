University Book Store Headlines: 4.18.2022
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Three Thoughts From The Weekend: The Big Ten's NBA footprint and more - GoldandBlack.com
Purdue basketball's Caleb Furst sidelined following foot surgery - JCOnline.com
NIL lets Kansas players get paid after title - CBSSports.com
Curbelo transfers to Illinois- CBSports.com
Pitinos to meet in father-son game - CBSSports.com
Jabari Smith Jr. is the betting favorite to be draft's first pick - Yahoo.com
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Purdue TE Paul Piferi's touchdown catch in Old Oaken Bucket victory brings validation - JCOnline.com
Nick Saban: Current NIL setup 'creates a situation where you can basically buy players'- Yahoo.com
PURDUE RECRUITING
Carmel's Winston Berglund commits to Purdue - GoldandBlack.com
Purdue S/LB commit Winston Berglund has 'real mean streak to him' - GoldandBlack.com
OLYMPIC/OTHER
Boilermakers Down UIC - PurdueSports.com
Purdue Rally Falls Short at Maryland - PurdueSports.com
Boilermakers Fall in Series Finale at No. 6 Northwestern - PurdueSports.com
Wisconsin Tops Purdue on Senior Day - PurdueSports.com
Boilermakers Drop Rubber Game at Penn State - PurdueSports.com
Boilermakers Fall Short at No. 6 Northwestern - PurdueSports.com
Singles Rally Comes Up Short vs. Nebraska - PurdueSports.com
Yoder Enters Top 10 at Louisville Invite - PurdueSports.com
Caitlyn Harper, WAC Player of the Year, visiting Purdue women's basketball - JCOnline.com
Former Purdue men's basketball player, now coach, moves from IUPUI to Butler - Exponent.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Bobby Fox (1958) Guard, Men's Basketball
Jeff Price (1963) Wide Receiver, Football
Mike Doctor (1970) Fullback, Football
Loren Clyburn (1970) Guard, Men's Basketball
Greg Smith (1975) Defensive Tackle, Football
Clay Walters (1977) Quarterback, Football
Joe Marshall (1979) Guard, Men's Basketball
Colya Dailey (1984) Wide Receiver, Football
Eugene Bright (1985) Defensive End, Football
