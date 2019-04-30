News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-30 23:22:28 -0500') }} basketball Edit

University Book Store Headlines: 5.1.2019

Dsvfgcdmgemdmfirynmx
- - • GoldandBlack.com
GoldandBlack.com staff

Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store

Bfuqmfwlrmn1cykanrvw

BASKETBALL

Matt Painter turned down UCLA interview — Los Angeles Times

Carsen Edwards projected to go 20th — CBS Sports

NBA Draft risers and fallers — CBS Sports

Women's team adds experienced head coach to staff — Journal and Courier ($)

Women sign Canadian guard — PurdueSports.com

FOOTBALL

Entrance Interview: David Bell — GoldandBlack.com ($)

With his mind and body always running, Terry Wright hopes NFL dream comes true — CBS Sports

Shane Evans eager to join Bears' kicking competition — Journal and Courier ($)

RECRUITING

GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue targets Ben Carlson and Kerwin WaltonGoldandBlack.com

Purdue coaches out on the road — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Purdue high on DT Octavius Oxendine's list — GoldandBlack.com ($)

OTHER

Tennis: Ambrosio is Tournament-bound — PurdueSports.com

Soccer: Clark, Duncan named captains — PurdueSports.com

Golf: Hillebrand named first-team All-Big Ten — PurdueSports.com | PurdueSports.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Rick Tekavec (1949) Defensive End, Football

Dan Drysdale (1953) Offensive Guard, Football

Dennis Taibl (1953) Linebacker, Football

Aaron Starnes (1976) Offensive Guard, Football

Al-Terek McBurse (1989) Running Back, Football

Uxaodh9vt09pfqozfm7z

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2019. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}