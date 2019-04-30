University Book Store Headlines: 5.1.2019
BASKETBALL
Matt Painter turned down UCLA interview — Los Angeles Times
Carsen Edwards projected to go 20th — CBS Sports
NBA Draft risers and fallers — CBS Sports
Women's team adds experienced head coach to staff — Journal and Courier ($)
Women sign Canadian guard — PurdueSports.com
.@StuSchwag9 & @DuffHammer1017 are the first to chat with new @BoilerBall grad transfer @Haadi_A1 https://t.co/I6S7FUb6bg— 101.7 The Hammer 🔨 (@1017TheHammer) April 30, 2019
FOOTBALL
Entrance Interview: David Bell — GoldandBlack.com ($)
With his mind and body always running, Terry Wright hopes NFL dream comes true — CBS Sports
Shane Evans eager to join Bears' kicking competition — Journal and Courier ($)
RECRUITING
GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue targets Ben Carlson and Kerwin Walton — GoldandBlack.com
Purdue coaches out on the road — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Purdue high on DT Octavius Oxendine's list — GoldandBlack.com ($)
OTHER
Tennis: Ambrosio is Tournament-bound — PurdueSports.com
Soccer: Clark, Duncan named captains — PurdueSports.com
Golf: Hillebrand named first-team All-Big Ten — PurdueSports.com | PurdueSports.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Rick Tekavec (1949) Defensive End, Football
Dan Drysdale (1953) Offensive Guard, Football
Dennis Taibl (1953) Linebacker, Football
Aaron Starnes (1976) Offensive Guard, Football
Al-Terek McBurse (1989) Running Back, Football
