University Book Store Headlines: 5.23.2019
FOOTBALL
Why teams are beefing up schedules — CBS Sports
Four reasons search firms are used to hire coaches — SI.com
BASKETBALL
Purdue announces most of its non-conference schedule — GoldandBlack.com
Michigan names Juwan Howard its new coach — Rivals.com
RECRUITING
Scouting Report: Ethan Morton — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Jeff Brohm expects June to be quieter — GoldandBlack.com
Elite safety Antonio Johnson hearing from Purdue — GoldandBlack.com ($)
GoldandBlack.com's weekly Purdue chat — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Purdue official visit news — GoldandBlack.com ($) (throughout the message board)
OTHER
David Boudia leaves fear behind in taking springboard challenge — Journal and Courier ($)
Track: NCAA East Regional on tap — PurdueSports.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Denny Brady (1946) Guard/Forward, Men's Basketball
Nickcaro Golding (1989) Defensive End, Football
