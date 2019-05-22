News More News
University Book Store Headlines: 5.23.2019

Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack.com
@brianneubert
GoldandBlack.com staff

FOOTBALL

Why teams are beefing up schedules — CBS Sports

Four reasons search firms are used to hire coaches — SI.com

BASKETBALL

Purdue announces most of its non-conference schedule — GoldandBlack.com

Michigan names Juwan Howard its new coach — Rivals.com

RECRUITING

Scouting Report: Ethan MortonGoldandBlack.com ($)

Jeff Brohm expects June to be quieter — GoldandBlack.com

Elite safety Antonio Johnson hearing from Purdue — GoldandBlack.com ($)

GoldandBlack.com's weekly Purdue chat — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Purdue official visit news — GoldandBlack.com ($) (throughout the message board)

OTHER

David Boudia leaves fear behind in taking springboard challenge — Journal and Courier ($)

Track: NCAA East Regional on tap — PurdueSports.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Denny Brady (1946) Guard/Forward, Men's Basketball

Nickcaro Golding (1989) Defensive End, Football

