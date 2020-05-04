University Book Store Headlines: 5.4.2020
PURDUE BASKETBALL
The day Robbie Hummel went to see his hero MJ -- GoldandBlack.com
Haarms talks to BYU Media - KUTV
Skye Williams commits to Boilermaker women - Journal & Courier
Morton leads 6A All-State team - York Dispatch
Check out our Gold and Black Radio Express Saturday Convo as @TomDienhart1 and @AlanKarpick draft their 10 favorite Purdue football teams of all time. Their list may surprise you. https://t.co/0mWkmwSopy pic.twitter.com/2cOfu0cZW7— GoldandBlack.com (@GoldandBlackcom) May 2, 2020
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Weekly Word - GoldandBlack.com
The day is college football history - NBC Sports
Private football coaches booming in pandemic - Sports Illustrated
Leach talks about Kiffin - CBSSports.com
King says NFLmust accept unfair season if it is going to have one - NBC Sports
PURDUE RECRUITING
Purdue prioritized NO D-Lineman - GoldandBlack.com
OLYMPIC SPORTS/OTHER
Gold and Black @30: 1999-2000 - GoldandBlack.com
COVID-19 cases up 30% in one day in Tippecanoe County - Journal & Courier
Baseball replays available - Purduesports.com
Purdue pitching coach Chris Marx's return to Evansville derailed by COVID-19 - Evansville Courier & Press
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Jim Finley (1945) Halfback, Football
Tom Koby (1954) Running Back, Football
Brian Liston (1961) Offensive Guard, Football
Grant Walker (1984) Wide Receiver, Football
