University Book Store Headlines: 6.11.2019
Preseason All-America recognition for @moore_rondale and @mb_boiler21— Purdue Football (@BoilerFootball) June 11, 2019
🔥🔥🔥#BoilerUp #LetsPlayFootball pic.twitter.com/FEZqvZJFya
FOOTBALL
Season ticket sales on pace for best mark in 10 years — GoldandBlack.com
RECRUITING
Important Purdue football recruiting news and notes — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Official Visit Preview: Collin Sullivan — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Official Visit Preview: Sanoussi Kane — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Basketball: Two Purdue commits in top 100 in new Rivals.com rankings — GoldandBlack.com
Basketball: The new Rivals150 — Rivals.com
Basketball: Purdue had a key visitor on campus Tuesday, and offered him — GoldandBlack.com ($)
🏀📈 #RivalsRankingsWeek 📉 🏀— Rivals (@Rivals) June 12, 2019
The 🆕 #Rivals150 for 2⃣0⃣2⃣0⃣ is LIVE❗️
👉What was the toughest decision to make in this rankings update? Our analysts break down the latest in this round of rankings: https://t.co/2szLH3Hewn
👉Full Rankings HERE: https://t.co/JtHJz3SbTa pic.twitter.com/vt7vOLhV6k
BASKETBALL
Offseason Agenda: Sasha Stefanovic — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Mock Draft: All 60 picks — CBS Sports
How draft decisions changed preseason rankings — SI.com
OTHER
Wasikowski leaving Purdue for Oregon — GoldandBlack.com | Journal and Courier ($) | Register-Guard
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Andy Gladstone (1961) Defensive End, Football
Jeff Huber (1965) Quarterback, Football
Dennis Chronopoulos (1968) Offensive Guard, Football
Paul Dubler (1984) Cornerback, Football
Ashley Mays (1984) Guard, Women's Basketball
T.J. McCollum (1995) Linebacker, Football
