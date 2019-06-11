News More News
University Book Store Headlines: 6.11.2019

FOOTBALL

Season ticket sales on pace for best mark in 10 years — GoldandBlack.com

RECRUITING

Important Purdue football recruiting news and notes — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Official Visit Preview: Collin SullivanGoldandBlack.com ($)

Official Visit Preview: Sanoussi KaneGoldandBlack.com ($)

Basketball: Two Purdue commits in top 100 in new Rivals.com rankings — GoldandBlack.com

Basketball: The new Rivals150 — Rivals.com

Basketball: Purdue had a key visitor on campus Tuesday, and offered him — GoldandBlack.com ($)

BASKETBALL

Offseason Agenda: Sasha Stefanovic — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Mock Draft: All 60 picks — CBS Sports

How draft decisions changed preseason rankings — SI.com

OTHER

Wasikowski leaving Purdue for Oregon — GoldandBlack.com | Journal and Courier ($) | Register-Guard

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Andy Gladstone (1961) Defensive End, Football

Jeff Huber (1965) Quarterback, Football

Dennis Chronopoulos (1968) Offensive Guard, Football

Paul Dubler (1984) Cornerback, Football

Ashley Mays (1984) Guard, Women's Basketball

T.J. McCollum (1995) Linebacker, Football

