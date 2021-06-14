University Book Store Headlines: 6.14.2021

Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Purdue freshman out three weeks or so — GoldandBlack.com Furst leads Indiana All-Stars to series sweep — GoldandBlack.com Purdue freshmen built chemistry during All-Stars experience — Journal and Courier ($)

PURDUE RECRUITING

Purdue adds offensive line commitment — GoldandBlack.com Official Visit Update: Tight end Charlie Kenrich — GoldandBlack.com ($)

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Effects of CFP expansion may be surprising — CBS Sports Winners and Losers: College Football Playoff expansion — CBS Sports Follow The Money: Why the CFP expanded so quickly — Yahoo Sports

OLYMPIC/OTHER

Loschiavo wins on the tower to clinch his trip to Tokyo — PurdueSports.com Incoming Boilermaker Tyler Downs qualifies for Olympics — PurdueSports.com David Boudia falls short of fourth Olympics — Journal and Courier Meitz, Austin ready to race as trials continue — PurdueSports.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY