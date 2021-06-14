University Book Store Headlines: 6.14.2021
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Purdue freshman out three weeks or so — GoldandBlack.com
Furst leads Indiana All-Stars to series sweep — GoldandBlack.com
Purdue freshmen built chemistry during All-Stars experience — Journal and Courier ($)
PURDUE RECRUITING
Purdue adds offensive line commitment — GoldandBlack.com
Official Visit Update: Tight end Charlie Kenrich — GoldandBlack.com ($)
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Effects of CFP expansion may be surprising — CBS Sports
Winners and Losers: College Football Playoff expansion — CBS Sports
Follow The Money: Why the CFP expanded so quickly — Yahoo Sports
OLYMPIC/OTHER
Loschiavo wins on the tower to clinch his trip to Tokyo — PurdueSports.com
Incoming Boilermaker Tyler Downs qualifies for Olympics — PurdueSports.com
David Boudia falls short of fourth Olympics — Journal and Courier
Meitz, Austin ready to race as trials continue — PurdueSports.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Gregg Poorman (1954) Wide Receiver, Football
Marc Marchetti (1966) Strong Safety, Football
Chip Richardson (1970) Wide Receiver, Football
Stacy Kraiza (1970) Forward, Women's Basketball
Kurt Davies (1977) Defensive End, Football
Charlton Williams (1989) Cornerback, Football
