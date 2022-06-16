University Book Store Headlines: 6.16.2022
Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store
PURDUE RECRUITING
Purdue lands transfer guard David Jenkins Jr. — GoldandBlack.com
Breakdown: An in-depth look at David Jenkins Jr. — GoldandBlack.com ($)
How Jenkins helps Purdue next season — Journal and Courier ($)
GoldandBlack.com Wednesday Purdue chat transcript — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Updated Rivals.com basketball rankings — Rivals.com
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Weekly Word: Taylor Stubblefield's Hall of Fame candidacy, Mark Hagen's impact and more — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Examining Big Ten bye weeks — GoldandBlack.com
GoldandBlack.com Wednesday Purdue chat transcript — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Kobe Lewis looks to spark Purdue running game — Journal and Courier ($)
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Weekly Word: Jaden Ivey's best fits and more — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Men of Mackey prepare for third TBT — GoldandBlack.com
GoldandBlack.com Wednesday Purdue chat transcript — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Ivey invited to draft — ESPN.com
Could the Knicks trade up for Jaden Ivey? — New York Post
Mock Draft: Ivey goes fourth — CBS Sports
Purdue hires Jason Kabo as new strength coach — PurdueSports.com
OLYMPIC/OTHER
Purdue hires Zach Byrd as women's golf coach — PurdueSports.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Tom Luken (1950) Offensive Guard, Football
Wayne Follstad (1964) Tight End, Football
Doug Downing (1965) Quarterback, Football
David Poindexter (1967) Defensive Tackle, Football
Dan Dierking (1988) Running Back, Football
Patrick Bade (1990) Forward/Tight End, MBB/Football
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2022. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.