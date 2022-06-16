University Book Store Headlines: 6.16.2022

Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store

New Purdue transfer David Jenkins Jr. (AP)

PURDUE RECRUITING

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5GYWl0aCBvdmVyIEZlYXIuIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9Cb2lsZXJVcD9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0JvaWxlclVwPC9hPiDwn5qCIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdC5jby9zYnh0QjhLeHp2Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vc2J4dEI4S3h6 djwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBEYXZpZCBKZW5raW5zIEpyIChAV29ybGRTdGFy RGF2ZSkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Xb3JsZFN0YXJE YXZlL3N0YXR1cy8xNTM3MTY2MjU4Mzk0NjU2NzY4P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPkp1bmUgMTUsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0 IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRn ZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rp dj4KCg==

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Weekly Word: Taylor Stubblefield's Hall of Fame candidacy, Mark Hagen's impact and more — GoldandBlack.com ($) Examining Big Ten bye weeks — GoldandBlack.com GoldandBlack.com Wednesday Purdue chat transcript — GoldandBlack.com ($) Kobe Lewis looks to spark Purdue running game — Journal and Courier ($)

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Weekly Word: Jaden Ivey's best fits and more — GoldandBlack.com ($) Men of Mackey prepare for third TBT — GoldandBlack.com GoldandBlack.com Wednesday Purdue chat transcript — GoldandBlack.com ($) Ivey invited to draft — ESPN.com Could the Knicks trade up for Jaden Ivey? — New York Post Mock Draft: Ivey goes fourth — CBS Sports Purdue hires Jason Kabo as new strength coach — PurdueSports.com

OLYMPIC/OTHER

Purdue hires Zach Byrd as women's golf coach — PurdueSports.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY