 University book store headlines | Purdue Boilermakers
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-06-16 00:31:06 -0500') }} football Edit

University Book Store Headlines: 6.16.2022

- - • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff

Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store

New Purdue transfer David Jenkins Jr.
New Purdue transfer David Jenkins Jr. (AP)

PURDUE RECRUITING

Purdue lands transfer guard David Jenkins Jr. — GoldandBlack.com

Breakdown: An in-depth look at David Jenkins Jr. — GoldandBlack.com ($)

How Jenkins helps Purdue next season — Journal and Courier ($)

GoldandBlack.com Wednesday Purdue chat transcript — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Updated Rivals.com basketball rankings — Rivals.com

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Weekly Word: Taylor Stubblefield's Hall of Fame candidacy, Mark Hagen's impact and more — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Examining Big Ten bye weeks — GoldandBlack.com

GoldandBlack.com Wednesday Purdue chat transcript — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Kobe Lewis looks to spark Purdue running game — Journal and Courier ($)

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Weekly Word: Jaden Ivey's best fits and more — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Men of Mackey prepare for third TBT — GoldandBlack.com

GoldandBlack.com Wednesday Purdue chat transcript — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Ivey invited to draft — ESPN.com

Could the Knicks trade up for Jaden Ivey? — New York Post

Mock Draft: Ivey goes fourth — CBS Sports

Purdue hires Jason Kabo as new strength coach — PurdueSports.com

OLYMPIC/OTHER

Purdue hires Zach Byrd as women's golf coach — PurdueSports.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Tom Luken (1950) Offensive Guard, Football

Wayne Follstad (1964) Tight End, Football

Doug Downing (1965) Quarterback, Football

David Poindexter (1967) Defensive Tackle, Football

Dan Dierking (1988) Running Back, Football

Patrick Bade (1990) Forward/Tight End, MBB/Football

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2022. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}