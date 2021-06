University Book Store Headlines: 6.24.2021

Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store

Transfer Tracker: Top 10 QBs who found new homes - Rivals.com

Embed content not available

Purdue staff given chance to win football tickets - if they're vaccinated - Exponent.com

The history of coaches head-butting helmeted players - ESPN.com

Petco Park replaces Qualcomm Stadium as site of Holiday Bowl - ESPN.com

Which are richest (and poorest) Big Ten football programs? Here are fresh revenue figures - Pennlive.com

Ross-Ade to be at full capacity for 2021 season - GoldandBlack.com

Barry Alvarez says Wisconsin men's basketball coach Greg Gard has his 'full support' after players' criticisms surface - Madison.com

Embed content not available

'Not revisiting it would be a mistake' - Exponent.com

NCAA waiver to effectively allow name, image and likeness rights for athletes near completion - CBSSports.com

NCAA president Mark Emmert issues memo detailing intent to have temporary NIL measures in place by July 1 - CBSSports.com