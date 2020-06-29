 GoldandBlack - University Book Store Headlines: 6.30.2020
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-29 21:09:57 -0500') }} football Edit

University Book Store Headlines: 6.30.2020

Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff
@brianneubert

Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Play or Redshirt: The freshman wide receivers — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Gold and Black Radio: Players to watch — GoldandBlack.com

The uphill battle of coronavirus testing — CBS Sports

Teams Iffy on reporting positives — CBS Sports

Realigning America: A radical reimagining of the NCAA landscape — SI.com

PURDUE BASKETBALL



Women's Basketball: Karrisa McLaughlin to miss the season — Journal and Courier

PURDUE RECRUITING

Scouting Report: Caleb Furst GoldandBlack.com ($)

OTHER PURDUE SPORTS

Baseball: Three ex-Boilermakers among MLB player pools — PurdueSports.com

Track: Purdue adds 16 signees — PurdueSports.com

Volleyball: Michael Bouril joins staff — PurdueSports.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Fred Schaus (dec.) (1925) Head Coach, Men's Basketball

Bill Gray (1948) Offensive Guard, Football

Randy Cooper (1949) Halfback, Football

Dave Stack (1966) Forward, Men's Basketball

Tom McNeil (1968) Linebacker, Football

Chris Zurba (1976) Defensive End, Football

Antoine Neal (1978) Linebacker, Football

Cortez Miles (1979) Wide Receiver, Football

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2020. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}