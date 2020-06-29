GoldandBlack - University Book Store Headlines: 6.30.2020

University Book Store Headlines: 6.30.2020
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Play or Redshirt: The freshman wide receivers — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Gold and Black Radio: Players to watch — GoldandBlack.com
The uphill battle of coronavirus testing — CBS Sports
Teams Iffy on reporting positives — CBS Sports
Realigning America: A radical reimagining of the NCAA landscape — SI.com
Karissa McLaughlin will undergo ankle surgery next month and miss the 2020-21 season.— Purdue Women's Bball (@PurdueWBB) June 29, 2020
📰 - https://t.co/TQM8OXl86n pic.twitter.com/et9QnbdSvs
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Women's Basketball: Karrisa McLaughlin to miss the season — Journal and Courier
PURDUE RECRUITING
Scouting Report: Caleb Furst — GoldandBlack.com ($)
OTHER PURDUE SPORTS
Baseball: Three ex-Boilermakers among MLB player pools — PurdueSports.com
Track: Purdue adds 16 signees — PurdueSports.com
Volleyball: Michael Bouril joins staff — PurdueSports.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Fred Schaus (dec.) (1925) Head Coach, Men's Basketball
Bill Gray (1948) Offensive Guard, Football
Randy Cooper (1949) Halfback, Football
Dave Stack (1966) Forward, Men's Basketball
Tom McNeil (1968) Linebacker, Football
Chris Zurba (1976) Defensive End, Football
Antoine Neal (1978) Linebacker, Football
Cortez Miles (1979) Wide Receiver, Football
