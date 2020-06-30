 Purdue University Boilermakers football | Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen | Entrance Interview
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-30 07:41:19 -0500') }} football Edit

Entrance Interview: Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen

Tom Dienhart • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com, Associate Editor
@TomDienhart1

This interview was conducted before Yaseen enrolled at Purdue.

MORE ENTRANCE INTERVIEWS: Jared Bycznski | Maliq Carr | Nalin Fox | Gus Hartwig | Greg Hudgins | Sanoussi Kane | Josh Kaltenberger | Ben Kreul |DaMarcus Mitchell | Marcellus Moore | Tirek Murphy | Anthony Romphf | Collin Sullivan | Clyde Washington

Purdue welcomes another talented group of receivers in 2020. And Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen may be the best of them all.

The Walled Lake, Mich., native was a late addition to Purdue’s 2020 class when he flipped from Northwestern to Purdue.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}