{{ timeAgo('2020-07-14 06:45:17 -0500') }} football

University Book Store Headlines: 7.14.2020

Tom Dienhart • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com, Associate Editor
@TomDienhart1

PURDUE RECRUITING

Purdue continues its pursuit of Trey Kaufman, as do many others - GoldandBlack.com

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Herrmann and House can't wait for the time to be right - GoldandBlack.com

Loss of non-conference games should benefit Purdue's won-loss record - GoldandBlack.com

Gold and Black Radio podcast: Purdue's Big Ten-only slate - GoldandBlack.com

Time to face reality: ‘No one is playing college football in the fall’ - Yahoo.com

Texas to rename football field for Earl Campbell, Ricky Williams as part of campus diversity initiatives - Yahoo.com

College football coaches on the hot seat may get mulligans amid uncertain seasons, dwindling budgets - CBSSports.com

Florida State's return to practice looks different with face shields, masks - Yahoo.com

Georgia QB JT Daniels granted immediate eligibility after transferring from USC - Yahoo.com

NFL unveils Oakley Mouth Shield to combat coronavirus - ESPN.com

Navy AD Chet Gladchuk intent on playing Army-Navy game if possible - ESPN.com

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Northwestern's Jim Phillips to chair NCAA men's hoops committee - ESPN.com

OTHER PURDUE SPORTS

Name, Image and Likeness Part 1: Answers to biggest questions - Rivals.com

The Patriot League becomes second Division I conference to cancel fall sports - Yahoo.com

Purdue University students creating at-home COVID-19 testing device - WLFI.com

Iowa State AD paints bleak financial picture without fall sports - Cyclones.com

West Lafayette issues mandatory face mask executive order - WLFI.com

Approaching an unprecedented semester, a new cafe and local staples fuel students - PurdueExponent.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Jim Long (1944) Tight End, Football

Keith Bruns (1954) Offensive Tackle, Football

Mark Osman (1958) Linebacker, Football

Zach Hill (1981) Wide Receiver, Football

Dave Brytus (1986) Punter, Football

Zach Reckman (1986) Offensive Tackle, Football

Drey Mingo (1989) Forward, Women's Basketball

Will Colmery (1995) Defensive End, Football

{{ article.author_name }}