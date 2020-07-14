University Book Store Headlines: 7.14.2020
Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store
PURDUE RECRUITING
Purdue continues its pursuit of Trey Kaufman, as do many others - GoldandBlack.com
𝗪𝗔𝗧𝗖𝗛 𝗟𝗜𝗦𝗧 𝗦𝗭𝗡 is 🙌ere.— Purdue Football (@BoilerFootball) July 13, 2020
First up...
#️⃣5️⃣: @TheGK3
🏆: Bednarik Award
📈: https://t.co/HNiZAXVjwt#BoilerUp x @MaxwellFootball pic.twitter.com/L7AUALa6M4
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Herrmann and House can't wait for the time to be right - GoldandBlack.com
Loss of non-conference games should benefit Purdue's won-loss record - GoldandBlack.com
Gold and Black Radio podcast: Purdue's Big Ten-only slate - GoldandBlack.com
Time to face reality: ‘No one is playing college football in the fall’ - Yahoo.com
Texas to rename football field for Earl Campbell, Ricky Williams as part of campus diversity initiatives - Yahoo.com
College football coaches on the hot seat may get mulligans amid uncertain seasons, dwindling budgets - CBSSports.com
Florida State's return to practice looks different with face shields, masks - Yahoo.com
Georgia QB JT Daniels granted immediate eligibility after transferring from USC - Yahoo.com
NFL unveils Oakley Mouth Shield to combat coronavirus - ESPN.com
Navy AD Chet Gladchuk intent on playing Army-Navy game if possible - ESPN.com
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Northwestern's Jim Phillips to chair NCAA men's hoops committee - ESPN.com
Most catches 20+ yards downfield by freshman last season🚀— PFF College (@PFF_College) July 13, 2020
▪️ David Bell, Purdue - 12
▪️ C.J. Johnson, ECU - 10
▪️ George Pickens, Georgia - 9
▪️ Treylon Burks, Arkansas - 9
▪️ James Maye, Miami (OH) - 9 pic.twitter.com/2KexdWMUMP
OTHER PURDUE SPORTS
Name, Image and Likeness Part 1: Answers to biggest questions - Rivals.com
The Patriot League becomes second Division I conference to cancel fall sports - Yahoo.com
Purdue University students creating at-home COVID-19 testing device - WLFI.com
Iowa State AD paints bleak financial picture without fall sports - Cyclones.com
West Lafayette issues mandatory face mask executive order - WLFI.com
Approaching an unprecedented semester, a new cafe and local staples fuel students - PurdueExponent.com
The @BigTenNetwork has a 𝗣𝗘𝗥𝗙𝗘𝗖𝗧 lineup for tomorrow.— Purdue Athletics (@PurdueSports) July 13, 2020
Don't miss out! #BoilerUp 🚂 pic.twitter.com/dFrri4VoOI
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Jim Long (1944) Tight End, Football
Keith Bruns (1954) Offensive Tackle, Football
Mark Osman (1958) Linebacker, Football
Zach Hill (1981) Wide Receiver, Football
Dave Brytus (1986) Punter, Football
Zach Reckman (1986) Offensive Tackle, Football
Drey Mingo (1989) Forward, Women's Basketball
Will Colmery (1995) Defensive End, Football
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2020. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.