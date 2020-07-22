GoldandBlack - University Book Store Headlines: 7.23.2020

University Book Store Headlines: 7.23.2020
Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Weekly Word: Summer challenges amidst COVID — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Purdue Opponent Preview: Indiana — GoldandBlack.com
GoldandBlack.com chat recap: Offense, offensive line and more — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Jim Everett was 'rewarded for being stubborn' — Journal and Courier ($)
What would relegation and promotion look like in college football? — ESPN.com
Conferences considering plus-one model — CBS Sports
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Bracketology: Purdue a 7 seed — ESPN.com
Cancun Challenge field set — Cancun Challenge
Weekly Word: On the basketball schedule — GoldandBlack.com ($)
GoldandBlack.com chat recap: Breakout players, shooting and more — GoldandBlack.com ($)
PURDUE RECRUITING
GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue target D'Ante Davis — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Weekly Word: What's the hurry? — GoldandBlack.com ($)
GoldandBlack.com chat recap: Recruiting updates and more — GoldandBlack.com ($)
OTHER PURDUE SPORTS
Former Purdue track and field coach and academic advisor Carol Stevenson passes away — PurdueSports.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Bob Weskamp (1946) Offensive Guard, Football
Ron North (1951) Linebacker, Football
Malvin Warrick (1959) Guard, Men's Basketball
Mark Jackson (1963) Wide Receiver, Football
Brian Goehl (1973) Quarterback, Football
Jason Renn (1984) Quarterback, Football
Sterling Carter (1990) Guard, Men's Basketball
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2020. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.