GoldandBlack - University Book Store Headlines: 7.23.2020

football

University Book Store Headlines: 7.23.2020

Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff
@brianneubert

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Weekly Word: Summer challenges amidst COVID — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Purdue Opponent Preview: Indiana — GoldandBlack.com

GoldandBlack.com chat recap: Offense, offensive line and more — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Jim Everett was 'rewarded for being stubborn' — Journal and Courier ($)

What would relegation and promotion look like in college football? — ESPN.com

Conferences considering plus-one model — CBS Sports

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Bracketology: Purdue a 7 seed — ESPN.com

Cancun Challenge field set — Cancun Challenge

Weekly Word: On the basketball schedule — GoldandBlack.com ($)

GoldandBlack.com chat recap: Breakout players, shooting and more — GoldandBlack.com ($)

PURDUE RECRUITING

GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue target D'Ante Davis — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Weekly Word: What's the hurry? — GoldandBlack.com ($)

GoldandBlack.com chat recap: Recruiting updates and more — GoldandBlack.com ($)

OTHER PURDUE SPORTS

Former Purdue track and field coach and academic advisor Carol Stevenson passes away — PurdueSports.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Bob Weskamp (1946) Offensive Guard, Football

Ron North (1951) Linebacker, Football

Malvin Warrick (1959) Guard, Men's Basketball

Mark Jackson (1963) Wide Receiver, Football

Brian Goehl (1973) Quarterback, Football

Jason Renn (1984) Quarterback, Football

Sterling Carter (1990) Guard, Men's Basketball

