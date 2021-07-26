 University book store headlines | Purdue Boilermakers
{{ timeAgo('2021-07-26 06:59:10 -0500') }} football Edit

University Book Store Headlines: 7.26.2021

- - • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff

PURDUE RECRUITING

Weekly Word - GoldandBlack.com

Mikey Williams signs with Excel Sports for NIL deal expected to 'generate millions' for high school basketball star - ESPN.com

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Purdue quarterback job is 'open competion' - GoldandBlack.com

Purdue plan was to tap transfer portal for help. Mission accomplished - GoldandBlack.com

David Bell's role should expand even further this season - GoldandBlack.com

With OU and Texas nearing Big 12 exit, here's the biggest questions looming over college athletics - Yahoo.com

Big 12 officials discuss extra revenue shares for Texas, Oklahoma as enticement not to leave for SEC - CBSSports.com

Coaching changes, renewed energy must help Purdue defense improve - JCOnline.com

Big Ten keeps 'close eye' on expansion as Oklahoma, Texas flirt with SEC - JCOline.com

Big Ten football media days: Jeff Brohm sees 2021 as the year Purdue proves its worth - IndyStar.com

Ohio State coach Ryan Day suggests a revenue-sharing formula for players' endorsement money - Yahoo.com

New Pac-12 commish on expansion: 'We’d be foolish not to listen if schools call us' - Yahoo.com

Where do leftover Big 12 teams land? - CBSSports.com

Students, athletes... artists? - Exponent.com

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Men of Mackey ousted by Carmen's Crew, 80-69 - GoldandBlack.com

Men of Mackey advance, 83-74 - GoldandBlack.com

'Men of Mackey' advance to 2nd round of alumni tourney - Exponent.com

Bill Self test positive for COVID - CBSSports.com

OLYMPIC/OTHER

Four members of Swim-Dive set to compete at Olympics - PurdueSports.com

Incoming freshman wins first Old Golden Ticket - Exponent.com

Forme Tour could lead to other PGA Tour-affiliated events at Purdue - JCOnline.com

Purdue athletics aims to reach 'as close to 100% as we can' with COVID-19 vaccinations - JCOnllne.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Dave Ivlow (1944) Fullback, Football

Chris Davis (1963) Defensive Line, Football

Todd Mitchell (1966) Forward, Men's Basketball

Darius Pittman (1998) Tight End, Football

Reggie Johnson (1975) Defensive Back, Football

Eric Mebane (1990) Defensive End, Football

{{ article.author_name }}