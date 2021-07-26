University Book Store Headlines: 7.26.2021

Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store

PURDUE RECRUITING

Weekly Word - GoldandBlack.com Mikey Williams signs with Excel Sports for NIL deal expected to 'generate millions' for high school basketball star - ESPN.com

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Purdue quarterback job is 'open competion' - GoldandBlack.com Purdue plan was to tap transfer portal for help. Mission accomplished - GoldandBlack.com David Bell's role should expand even further this season - GoldandBlack.com With OU and Texas nearing Big 12 exit, here's the biggest questions looming over college athletics - Yahoo.com Big 12 officials discuss extra revenue shares for Texas, Oklahoma as enticement not to leave for SEC - CBSSports.com Coaching changes, renewed energy must help Purdue defense improve - JCOnline.com Big Ten keeps 'close eye' on expansion as Oklahoma, Texas flirt with SEC - JCOline.com Big Ten football media days: Jeff Brohm sees 2021 as the year Purdue proves its worth - IndyStar.com Ohio State coach Ryan Day suggests a revenue-sharing formula for players' endorsement money - Yahoo.com New Pac-12 commish on expansion: 'We’d be foolish not to listen if schools call us' - Yahoo.com Where do leftover Big 12 teams land? - CBSSports.com Students, athletes... artists? - Exponent.com

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7wn5GPIE9mZnNlYXNvbiBmb2N1cyBhdCBhIG5ldyBsZXZlbCBmb3Ig PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9UaGVHSzM/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFRoZUdLMzwvYT4uIDxicj48YnI+8J+RiSAmcXVvdDtG aW5pc2ggZ2FtZXMuJnF1b3Q7IDxicj7wn5KqIDQ6NDVBTSB3b3Jrb3V0cyA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvQm9pbGVyVXA/ c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNCb2lsZXJVcDwv YT4gfCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0JpZ1Rlbk5ldHdv cms/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEJpZ1Rlbk5ldHdvcms8L2E+IDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby8yQWRyWGpCM2tPIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5j b20vMkFkclhqQjNrTzwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBQdXJkdWUgRm9vdGJhbGwg KEBCb2lsZXJGb290YmFsbCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9Cb2lsZXJGb290YmFsbC9zdGF0dXMvMTQxODY3MTg3NzIyOTM1OTEwNT9y ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5KdWx5IDIzLCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2tx dW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdp dHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0 Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Men of Mackey ousted by Carmen's Crew, 80-69 - GoldandBlack.com Men of Mackey advance, 83-74 - GoldandBlack.com 'Men of Mackey' advance to 2nd round of alumni tourney - Exponent.com Bill Self test positive for COVID - CBSSports.com

OLYMPIC/OTHER

Four members of Swim-Dive set to compete at Olympics - PurdueSports.com Incoming freshman wins first Old Golden Ticket - Exponent.com Forme Tour could lead to other PGA Tour-affiliated events at Purdue - JCOnline.com Purdue athletics aims to reach 'as close to 100% as we can' with COVID-19 vaccinations - JCOnllne.com

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7wn5ej77iPICZxdW90O01ha2UgYSBkaWZmZXJlbmNlLiZxdW90OyA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvQm9pbGVyVXA/ c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNCb2lsZXJVcDwv YT4gfCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0JpZ1Rlbk5ldHdv cms/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEJpZ1Rlbk5ldHdvcms8L2E+IDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9nRjZZM01kVEs5Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5j b20vZ0Y2WTNNZFRLOTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBQdXJkdWUgRm9vdGJhbGwg KEBCb2lsZXJGb290YmFsbCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9Cb2lsZXJGb290YmFsbC9zdGF0dXMvMTQxODYxNDk2Nzk1MjE1ODcyMT9y ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5KdWx5IDIzLCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2tx dW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdp dHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0 Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY