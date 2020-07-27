University Book Store Headlines: 7.27.2020
Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store
PURDUE RECRUITING
Purdue seems to have blue-chip center Vincent Iwuchukwu's attention - GoldandBlack.com
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Inside the numbers: Offense - GoldandBlack.com
Saturday Simulcast: Drafting Purdue's best o-linemen - GoldandBlack.com
Rutgers puts football program in quarantine after positive COVID-19 tests - Yahoo.com
Iowa football and Kirk Ferentz see Black players speak out on program's racial inequities - ESPN.com
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Some want Rupp Arena renamed - Yahoo.com
OTHER PURDUE SPORTS
GoldandBlack.com Sunday Conversation: COVID-19 testing, football and more - GoldandBlack.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
David Booker (1960) Tailback, Football
Bob Nommensen (1961) Linebacker, Football
Ed Clark (1963) Running Back, Football
Brian Lohman (1973) Free Safety, Football
Willie Fells (1976) Linebacker, Football
Willie Bach (1982) Offensive Guard, Football
Aya Traore (1983) Forward, Women's Basketball
Tyler Haston (1987) Linebacker, Football
Bryson Scott (1994) Guard, Men's Basketball
Dedrick Mackey (1997) Cornerback, Football
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2020. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.