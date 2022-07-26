University Book Store Headlines: 7.27.2022
PURDUE FOOTBALL AND BIG TEN MEDIA DAY
Big Ten media day notebook: Conference expansion, the Playoff and more — GoldandBlack.com
More: Indianapolis Star ($) | ESPN.com | SI.com
Purdue Big Ten Media Day Preview — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Former Iowa teammates praise Purdue transfer additions — Journal and Courier ($)
Kirk Ferentz: College football in need of 'intervention' — ESPN.com
Big Ten Preview podcast — Yahoo Sports
Gene Smith: 16-team Playoff possibility can't be ignored — ESPN.com
PURDUE RECRUITING
Purdue targeting Kentucky's Travis Perry for 2024 point guard need — GoldandBlack.com ($)
PURDUE BASKETBALL
The Definitive Prospectus: Purdue's 2022-2023 team — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Men of Mackey fall in Round 2 — GoldandBlack.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
David Booker (1960) Tailback, Football
Bob Nommensen (1961) Linebacker, Football
Ed Clark (1963) Running Back, Football
Brian Lohman (1973) Free Safety, Football
Willie Fells (1976) Linebacker, Football
Willie Bach (1982) Offensive Guard, Football
Aya Traore (1983) Forward, Women's Basketball
Tyler Haston (1987) Linebacker, Football
Bryson Scott (1994) Guard, Men's Basketball
Dedrick Mackey (1997) Cornerback, Football
