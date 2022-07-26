 University book store headlines | Purdue Boilermakers
University Book Store Headlines: 7.27.2022

GoldandBlack.com staff

Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren
Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren (AP)

PURDUE FOOTBALL AND BIG TEN MEDIA DAY

Big Ten media day notebook: Conference expansion, the Playoff and more — GoldandBlack.com

More: Indianapolis Star ($) | ESPN.com | SI.com

Purdue Big Ten Media Day Preview — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Former Iowa teammates praise Purdue transfer additions — Journal and Courier ($)

Kirk Ferentz: College football in need of 'intervention' — ESPN.com

Big Ten Preview podcast — Yahoo Sports

Gene Smith: 16-team Playoff possibility can't be ignored — ESPN.com

PURDUE RECRUITING

Purdue targeting Kentucky's Travis Perry for 2024 point guard need — GoldandBlack.com ($)

PURDUE BASKETBALL

The Definitive Prospectus: Purdue's 2022-2023 team — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Men of Mackey fall in Round 2 — GoldandBlack.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

David Booker (1960) Tailback, Football

Bob Nommensen (1961) Linebacker, Football

Ed Clark (1963) Running Back, Football

Brian Lohman (1973) Free Safety, Football

Willie Fells (1976) Linebacker, Football

Willie Bach (1982) Offensive Guard, Football

Aya Traore (1983) Forward, Women's Basketball

Tyler Haston (1987) Linebacker, Football

Bryson Scott (1994) Guard, Men's Basketball

Dedrick Mackey (1997) Cornerback, Football

{{ article.author_name }}