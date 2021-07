University Book Store Headlines: 7.30.2021

Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store

Embed content not available

Embed content not available

Meet Brady Allen: Big-armed QB from small southern Indiana town - GoldandBlack.com

Purdue hires former head coach to defensive quality contol role - GoldandBlack.com

Karlaftis centerpiece of remade defense that preaches aggressiveness - GoldandBlack.com

How did last five Purdue coaches to reach a fifth season fare? - GoldandBlack.com

Big Ten Week: Sleepers that may surprise - Rivals.com

Big Ten Week: Five best position groups - Rivals.com

Big 12 commish Bob Bowlsby takes aim at ESPN, echoing a distrust schools have for current environment - Yahoo.com

Steve Spurrier on Texas moving to SEC: 'They can’t win the Big 12 anyway' - SI.com

Pac-12 commish leads voices suggesting College Football Playoff expansion be paused amid SEC additions - CBSSports.com

SEC's Greg Sankey expects no issues with Big 12's Bob Bowlsby on CFP committee - ESPN.com

SEC presidents officially vote to extend invites to Oklahoma and Texas - Yahoo.com

Countdown to Purdue football camp | Defensive line looks to thrive under new coach, approach - JCOnline.com

Cheers! Alcohol sales to resume for UCLA football games at the Rose Bowl - LATimes.com

Sources: Alabama Crimson Tide QB Bryce Young has already signed more than $800K in NIL deals - ESPN.com