Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-10 07:41:26 -0500') }} football Edit

University Book Store headlines: 8.10.18

Dsvfgcdmgemdmfirynmx
Alan Karpick • GoldandBlack.com
@AlanKarpick
Publisher
Karpick has been publisher of Gold and Black Illustrated/GoldandBlack.com since 1996 and has seen (not all in person) most every Boilermaker football and men's basketball game dating back to 1966.

Sign up for a new annual GoldandBlack.com membership, get $99 in FREE gear

Football

Purdue in wait and see mode on kickoff rule - GoldandBlack.com

Brohm re-defining trick plays in Purdue's culture - GoldandBlack.com

Video: Tommerdahl and tight ends - GoldandBlack.com

Doyel: Column on Jackson Anthrop - Indystar.com

Penn State focus of mass shooting threat - York Daily Record

Purdue looking for one kicker to emerge - Journal & Courier ($)

TE's create mismatches for opponents - Journal & Courier ($)

Redshirt option still being considered for J.D. Dellinger - GoldandBlack.com

Thieneman's journey starts as walk-on, ends as captain - CHNI

FB season ticket sales up 41% - GoldandBlack.com

Fans can meet the football team tomorrow - Purduesports.com

Recruiting

Boiling Over: Aug. 9 - GoldandBlack.com ($)

Five things Purdue's getting in TJ Scheffield - Journal & Courier

Olympic/Other

Florell, Limex complete internships - Purduesports.com

Boilermakers born today: Aug. 10

Bill Bylsma (1946) Football, Offensive guard

Marv Adams (1950, dec.) Football, Running back

Marty Scott (1963) Football, Tight end

Justin Scott (1986) Football, Free safety

Jarrett Burgess (1990) Football, Wide receiver

Boilermakers celebrating birthdays tomorrow: Aug. 11

Dave Connors (1947) Football, Quarterback

Chuck Bavis (1948) Men's Basketball, Center

Eric Hunter (1970, dec. 7/6/17) Football, Quarterback

Gary Bush (1990) Football, Wide receiver

Aloyis Gray (1994) Football, Wide receiver

Boilermakers celebrating birthdays Sunday: Aug. 12

Tom Adang (1951) Football, Defensive back

Jodi Howell (1986) Women's Basketball, Guard

Justin Pierce (1988) Football, Offensive guard

Dee Dee Williams (1992) Women's Basketball, Guard/Forward

Nq151qfey5qhvuhhyu34

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}