Football

Recruiting

Boiling Over: Aug. 9 - GoldandBlack.com ($) Five things Purdue's getting in TJ Scheffield - Journal & Courier

Olympic/Other

Florell, Limex complete internships - Purduesports.com

Boilermakers born today: Aug. 10

Bill Bylsma (1946) Football, Offensive guard Marv Adams (1950, dec.) Football, Running back Marty Scott (1963) Football, Tight end Justin Scott (1986) Football, Free safety Jarrett Burgess (1990) Football, Wide receiver

Boilermakers celebrating birthdays tomorrow: Aug. 11

Dave Connors (1947) Football, Quarterback Chuck Bavis (1948) Men's Basketball, Center Eric Hunter (1970, dec. 7/6/17) Football, Quarterback Gary Bush (1990) Football, Wide receiver Aloyis Gray (1994) Football, Wide receiver

Boilermakers celebrating birthdays Sunday: Aug. 12