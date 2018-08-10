University Book Store headlines: 8.10.18
So close!!!#BoilerUp #LetsPlayFootball pic.twitter.com/iAL3H2RhFX— Purdue Football (@BoilerFootball) August 10, 2018
Football
Purdue in wait and see mode on kickoff rule - GoldandBlack.com
Brohm re-defining trick plays in Purdue's culture - GoldandBlack.com
Video: Tommerdahl and tight ends - GoldandBlack.com
Doyel: Column on Jackson Anthrop - Indystar.com
Penn State focus of mass shooting threat - York Daily Record
Purdue looking for one kicker to emerge - Journal & Courier ($)
TE's create mismatches for opponents - Journal & Courier ($)
Redshirt option still being considered for J.D. Dellinger - GoldandBlack.com
Thieneman's journey starts as walk-on, ends as captain - CHNI
FB season ticket sales up 41% - GoldandBlack.com
Fans can meet the football team tomorrow - Purduesports.com
Take Two: Is former #Sooners coach Bob Stoops a viable candidate for #Buckeyes job should it come open? @adamgorney, @CareyAMurdock & @RivalsMike discuss: https://t.co/MjKZxWxo4r pic.twitter.com/31WRWf7Acf— Rivals (@Rivals) August 10, 2018
Recruiting
Boiling Over: Aug. 9 - GoldandBlack.com ($)
Five things Purdue's getting in TJ Scheffield - Journal & Courier
Olympic/Other
Florell, Limex complete internships - Purduesports.com
Boilermakers born today: Aug. 10
Bill Bylsma (1946) Football, Offensive guard
Marv Adams (1950, dec.) Football, Running back
Marty Scott (1963) Football, Tight end
Justin Scott (1986) Football, Free safety
Jarrett Burgess (1990) Football, Wide receiver
Boilermakers celebrating birthdays tomorrow: Aug. 11
Dave Connors (1947) Football, Quarterback
Chuck Bavis (1948) Men's Basketball, Center
Eric Hunter (1970, dec. 7/6/17) Football, Quarterback
Gary Bush (1990) Football, Wide receiver
Aloyis Gray (1994) Football, Wide receiver
Boilermakers celebrating birthdays Sunday: Aug. 12
Tom Adang (1951) Football, Defensive back
Jodi Howell (1986) Women's Basketball, Guard
Justin Pierce (1988) Football, Offensive guard
Dee Dee Williams (1992) Women's Basketball, Guard/Forward
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.