University Book Store headlines: 8.13.18

Alan Karpick • GoldandBlack.com
Publisher
Karpick has been publisher of Gold and Black Illustrated/GoldandBlack.com since 1996 and has seen (not all in person) most every Boilermaker football and men's basketball game dating back to 1966.

Football

Sign up for new annual subscription and get $99 FREE in gear - GoldandBlack.com

Gold and Black Radio: Scrimmage review and more - GoldandBlack.com

Nagging injuries hamper Purdue's RB depth/scrimmage report - GoldandBlack.com

Scrimmage notes - GoldandBlack.com ($)

Saturday scrimmage report - Journal & Courier ($)

Thieneman goes from last guy to captain - Journal & Courier ($)

Purdue looks to reload on defense - Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

Tight ends should be foundation to Purdue's offense - GoldandBlack.com

Cason and Blackman's return to starters role - GoldandBlack.com

Training camp 2019 log - Purduesports.com

Coach's view: Nyles Beverly - GoldandBlack.com ($)

Attorney calls for Maryland FB coach dismissal - ESPN

Lack of media availability a dangerous thing in college football - USA Today

Recruiting

With decision looming, wide receiver still considering Purdue - GoldandBlack.com ($)

Basketball

Mic'd with Gene Keady - Purduesports.com

Olympic/Other

Largest Boiler Gold Rush group attempts world record - Journal & Courier ($)

Boilermakers born today: Aug. 13

John Finucan (1956() Football, Offensive guard

Jim Lathrop (1961) Football, Strength coach

Cris Dishman (1965) Football, Cornerback

Lance Scheib (1966) Football,, Wide receiver

Carl Buergler (1979) Football, Quarterback

Ashley Wilson (1991) Women's Basketball, Forward

Brian Bravo (1997) Football, Kicker

