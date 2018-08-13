Sign up for new annual subscription and get $99 FREE in gear - GoldandBlack.com

Gold and Black Radio: Scrimmage review and more - GoldandBlack.com

Nagging injuries hamper Purdue's RB depth/scrimmage report - GoldandBlack.com

Scrimmage notes - GoldandBlack.com ($)

Saturday scrimmage report - Journal & Courier ($)

Thieneman goes from last guy to captain - Journal & Courier ($)

Purdue looks to reload on defense - Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

Tight ends should be foundation to Purdue's offense - GoldandBlack.com

Cason and Blackman's return to starters role - GoldandBlack.com

Training camp 2019 log - Purduesports.com

Coach's view: Nyles Beverly - GoldandBlack.com ($)

Attorney calls for Maryland FB coach dismissal - ESPN

Lack of media availability a dangerous thing in college football - USA Today