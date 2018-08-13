University Book Store headlines: 8.13.18
Football
Sign up for new annual subscription and get $99 FREE in gear - GoldandBlack.com
Gold and Black Radio: Scrimmage review and more - GoldandBlack.com
Nagging injuries hamper Purdue's RB depth/scrimmage report - GoldandBlack.com
Scrimmage notes - GoldandBlack.com ($)
Saturday scrimmage report - Journal & Courier ($)
Thieneman goes from last guy to captain - Journal & Courier ($)
Purdue looks to reload on defense - Fort Wayne Journal Gazette
Tight ends should be foundation to Purdue's offense - GoldandBlack.com
Cason and Blackman's return to starters role - GoldandBlack.com
Training camp 2019 log - Purduesports.com
Coach's view: Nyles Beverly - GoldandBlack.com ($)
Attorney calls for Maryland FB coach dismissal - ESPN
Lack of media availability a dangerous thing in college football - USA Today
1) While it would be great for media to have more access, I don't think that solves this issue. College athletes would be better served with independent advocates for their rights so they have a voice and know how to use it.— Jon Solomon (@JonSolomonAspen) August 12, 2018
Recruiting
With decision looming, wide receiver still considering Purdue - GoldandBlack.com ($)
Basketball
Mic'd with Gene Keady - Purduesports.com
Olympic/Other
Largest Boiler Gold Rush group attempts world record - Journal & Courier ($)
Boilermakers born today: Aug. 13
John Finucan (1956() Football, Offensive guard
Jim Lathrop (1961) Football, Strength coach
Cris Dishman (1965) Football, Cornerback
Lance Scheib (1966) Football,, Wide receiver
Carl Buergler (1979) Football, Quarterback
Ashley Wilson (1991) Women's Basketball, Forward
Brian Bravo (1997) Football, Kicker