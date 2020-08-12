 GoldandBlack - University Book Store Headlines: 8.13.2020
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-08-12 23:54:45 -0500') }} basketball Edit

University Book Store Headlines: 8.13.2020

Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff
@brianneubert

Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Now, what about basketball season? — GoldandBlack.com ($)

March Madness in April or May? — CBS Sports

GoldandBlack.com chat session — Purdue's offseason — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Baylor takes over top spot in early top 25 — ESPN.com

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Weekly Word: The fall season that won't be, what lies ahead and more — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Purdue won't explore other options to play —Journal and Courier ($)

GoldandBlack.com chat session — What happens now with football? — GoldandBlack.com ($)

After tough decision, Kevin Warren now tackles Big Ten discord – SI.com

NCAA doesn't want to punish opt-out athletes — Yahoo Sports

Small college towns will be hit especially hard — Yahoo Sports

How a century-old season could take college football to embrace unexpected — ESPN.com

As Power Five splits, does CFP name a champion? — CBS Sports

PURDUE RECRUITING

Four-star 2022 Purdue target moving to Indiana — GoldandBlack.com ($)

GoldandBlack.com chat session — Purdue targets, timetables and more — GoldandBlack.com ($)

The NCAA's recruiting dead period has been extended again ...

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

John Finucan (1956) Offensive Guard, Football

Jim Lathrop (1961) Strength Coach, Football

Cris Dishman (1965) Cornerback, Football

Lance Scheib (1966) Wide Receiver, Football

Carl Buergler (1979) Quarterback, Football

Ashley Wilson (1991) Forward, Women's Basketball

Brian Bravo (1997) Kicker, Football

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2020. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}