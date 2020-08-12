GoldandBlack - University Book Store Headlines: 8.13.2020

University Book Store Headlines: 8.13.2020
Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Now, what about basketball season? — GoldandBlack.com ($)
March Madness in April or May? — CBS Sports
GoldandBlack.com chat session — Purdue's offseason — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Baylor takes over top spot in early top 25 — ESPN.com
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Weekly Word: The fall season that won't be, what lies ahead and more — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Purdue won't explore other options to play —Journal and Courier ($)
GoldandBlack.com chat session — What happens now with football? — GoldandBlack.com ($)
After tough decision, Kevin Warren now tackles Big Ten discord – SI.com
NCAA doesn't want to punish opt-out athletes — Yahoo Sports
Small college towns will be hit especially hard — Yahoo Sports
How a century-old season could take college football to embrace unexpected — ESPN.com
As Power Five splits, does CFP name a champion? — CBS Sports
PURDUE RECRUITING
Four-star 2022 Purdue target moving to Indiana — GoldandBlack.com ($)
GoldandBlack.com chat session — Purdue targets, timetables and more — GoldandBlack.com ($)
The NCAA's recruiting dead period has been extended again ...
🚨UPDATE🚨— Boiler Bylaws™ (@BoilerBylaws) August 13, 2020
NCAA Temporary Recruiting Dead Period for All Sports has been extended through September 30
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
John Finucan (1956) Offensive Guard, Football
Jim Lathrop (1961) Strength Coach, Football
Cris Dishman (1965) Cornerback, Football
Lance Scheib (1966) Wide Receiver, Football
Carl Buergler (1979) Quarterback, Football
Ashley Wilson (1991) Forward, Women's Basketball
Brian Bravo (1997) Kicker, Football
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2020. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.