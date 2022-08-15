 University book store headlines | Purdue Boilermakers
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-08-15 23:29:53 -0500') }} football Edit

University Book Store Headlines: 8.16.2022

- - • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff

Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Linebacker Semisi Fakasiieiki back for rare seventh season — GoldandBlack.com ($)

GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue tight ends | TE coach Ryan Wallace

The 3-2-1: Examining the first two weeks of camp — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Three Thoughts From The Weekend: Red-zone offense — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Gold and Black Radio: Purdue training camp — GoldandBlack.com

Breaking down the Boilermakers following the open practices — Journal and Courier ($)

Purdue gets 16 votes toward preseason AP poll — Associated Press

Mental health crisis grows in college sports — CBS Sports

Penn State under-rated in top 25 — CBS Sports

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Bracketology: Purdue's an 8 seed — ESPN.com

Three Thoughts From The Weekend: Don't expand the NCAA Tournament — GoldandBlack.com ($)

PURDUE RECRUITING

Three Thoughts From The Weekend: Purdue's in-state recruiting success matters more now — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Indy's best players on what representing their schools means to them — Indianapolis Star

OLYMPIC/OTHER

Volleyball: Boilermakers Voted #13 in AVCA Preseason Poll — PurdueSports.com


BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

George King (dec.) (1928) Coach/Administrator, Men's Basketball

Marcus McKinnie (1960) Strong Safety, Football

Nick Davis (1961) Tight End, Football

Micheal House (1967) Defensive Tackle, Football

Shawn Clark (1975) Assistant Coach, Football

Ray Lee (1977) Linebacker, Football

Ryan Kerrigan (1988) Defensive End, Football

Abby Abel (1996) Guard, Women's Basketball

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2022. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}