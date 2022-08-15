University Book Store Headlines: 8.16.2022
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Linebacker Semisi Fakasiieiki back for rare seventh season — GoldandBlack.com ($)
GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue tight ends | TE coach Ryan Wallace
The 3-2-1: Examining the first two weeks of camp — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Three Thoughts From The Weekend: Red-zone offense — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Gold and Black Radio: Purdue training camp — GoldandBlack.com
Breaking down the Boilermakers following the open practices — Journal and Courier ($)
Purdue gets 16 votes toward preseason AP poll — Associated Press
Mental health crisis grows in college sports — CBS Sports
Penn State under-rated in top 25 — CBS Sports
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Bracketology: Purdue's an 8 seed — ESPN.com
Three Thoughts From The Weekend: Don't expand the NCAA Tournament — GoldandBlack.com ($)
PURDUE RECRUITING
Three Thoughts From The Weekend: Purdue's in-state recruiting success matters more now — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Indy's best players on what representing their schools means to them — Indianapolis Star
OLYMPIC/OTHER
Volleyball: Boilermakers Voted #13 in AVCA Preseason Poll — PurdueSports.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
George King (dec.) (1928) Coach/Administrator, Men's Basketball
Marcus McKinnie (1960) Strong Safety, Football
Nick Davis (1961) Tight End, Football
Micheal House (1967) Defensive Tackle, Football
Shawn Clark (1975) Assistant Coach, Football
Ray Lee (1977) Linebacker, Football
Ryan Kerrigan (1988) Defensive End, Football
Abby Abel (1996) Guard, Women's Basketball
