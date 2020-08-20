Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store

A weather delay. An epic comeback. And a pick-six by @NVBentley33 to clinch the win. Relive the 2017 @BoilerFootball vs. Minnesota game Saturday at 7 p.m. on Purdue Athletics Facebook. #BoilerUp pic.twitter.com/1TRhiOREqR

Healing begins in Big Ten, but discord still simmers amid postponement - GoldandBlack.com

Here is what fall practice will look like for Purdue - GoldandBlack.com

College athletes may have more leverage than ever - ChicagoTribune.com

2020 CBS Sports Preseason All-America team: Alabama, SEC lead selections from teams playing in fall - CBSSports.com

Northwestern OT Rashawn Slater opting out of senior season to declare for NFL draft - Yahoo.com

Opinion: Even in face of a deadly pandemic, Big Ten parents set to do unthinkable — protest for return of fall football - USAToday.com

As ACC pushes on in the face of new hurdles, can we drop the charade? - SI.com

At football players' request, Ole Miss covers up Confederate statue overlooking practice field - Yahoo.com

Mississippi's governor zings Big Ten, Pac-12 for postponing football seasons - ESPN.com

Georgia State QB, who developed heart condition from COVID-19, opts out of 2020 college football season - CBSSports.com

Notre Dame, amid rising COVID-19 case numbers on campus, sees 5 football players test positive - Yahoo.com

UNC football safely finds itself in a bubble—but is it the right thing to do? - Yahoo.com

UNC's 'cluster' highlights glaring issue as students return, leave campus – 'Amateurism truly is a myth' - Yahoo.com

What now for Big Ten, Pac-12 fans? A how-to guide for picking your new college football team - ESPN.com