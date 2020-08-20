University Book Store Headlines: 8.21.2020
PURDUE RECRUITING
Boiling Over - GoldandBlack.com
A weather delay. An epic comeback. And a pick-six by @NVBentley33 to clinch the win. Relive the 2017 @BoilerFootball vs. Minnesota game Saturday at 7 p.m. on Purdue Athletics Facebook. #BoilerUp pic.twitter.com/1TRhiOREqR— Purdue Athletics (@PurdueSports) August 21, 2020
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Healing begins in Big Ten, but discord still simmers amid postponement - GoldandBlack.com
Here is what fall practice will look like for Purdue - GoldandBlack.com
College athletes may have more leverage than ever - ChicagoTribune.com
2020 CBS Sports Preseason All-America team: Alabama, SEC lead selections from teams playing in fall - CBSSports.com
Northwestern OT Rashawn Slater opting out of senior season to declare for NFL draft - Yahoo.com
Opinion: Even in face of a deadly pandemic, Big Ten parents set to do unthinkable — protest for return of fall football - USAToday.com
As ACC pushes on in the face of new hurdles, can we drop the charade? - SI.com
At football players' request, Ole Miss covers up Confederate statue overlooking practice field - Yahoo.com
Mississippi's governor zings Big Ten, Pac-12 for postponing football seasons - ESPN.com
Georgia State QB, who developed heart condition from COVID-19, opts out of 2020 college football season - CBSSports.com
Notre Dame, amid rising COVID-19 case numbers on campus, sees 5 football players test positive - Yahoo.com
UNC football safely finds itself in a bubble—but is it the right thing to do? - Yahoo.com
UNC's 'cluster' highlights glaring issue as students return, leave campus – 'Amateurism truly is a myth' - Yahoo.com
What now for Big Ten, Pac-12 fans? A how-to guide for picking your new college football team - ESPN.com
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Without summer recruiting, college basketball teams and prospects at a disadvantage - ESPN.com
NBA Mock Draft 6.0: Projecting all 60 picks after Timberwolves win lottery - SI.com
Iowa Hawkeye Parents Approve this Message. @bigten #GoHawks— Gary Koerner (@koerner_gary) August 20, 2020
Also, waiting for answers on all of our questions, since your statement didn’t address them
But, we do appreciate you respecting our deadline for response. Just wish it said something & demonstrated sound reasoning 👍 https://t.co/AnnwkGUtxT
OTHER PURDUE SPORTS
Purdue students suspended after party - PurdueExponent.com
Police tase 29-year-old hiding in near-campus apartment - PurdueExponent.com
EDITORIAL: Protecting Purdue’s image instead of its people - PurdueExponent.com
The Third Street renovation is nearing completion as #Purdue University transforms the area into a safer, pedestrian-friendly corridor between student residences and the north academic areas of campus.#PurdueUniversityhttps://t.co/7udia99ZMI— Purdue University (@LifeAtPurdue) August 20, 2020
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
August 21
Charles Edwards (1981) Cornerback, Football
Robbie Powell (1984) Center, Football
August 22
Chuck Kuzneski (1945) Offensive Guard, Football
Lewis Hollowell (1976) Wide Receiver, Football
Cliff Jackson (1977) Wide Receiver, Football
Dan Zeleski (1986) Offensive Tackle, Football
Jaycen Taylor (1987) Running Back, Football
Landon Feichter (1991) Safety, Football
August 23
Kennedy Wilson (1963) Strong Safety, Football
