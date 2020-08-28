University Book Store Headlines: 8.28.2020
PURDUE RECRUITING
Boiling Over: Recruiting and more - GoldandBlack.com
Catching up with with Purdue commit Nahamane - Indystar
PURDUE FOOTBALL
B1G source: Two winter football season options being discussed - GoldandBlack.com
Catching up with ... Edwin Watson - GoldandBlack.com
A March Rose Bowl? - GoldandBlack.com
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Mailbag: Zach Edey and more - GoldandBlack.com
Purdue WBB lands 2022 guard from Switzerland - Journal & Courier
Hall of Fame coach Lute Olson dies at 85 - USA Today
OTHER PURDUE SPORTS
Purdue doctor says "things are going well" - Journal & Courier
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Cliff Benson (1961) Tight End, Football
Doug Isbell (1961) Offensive Tackle, Football
Vito Speciale (1972) Kicker, Football
Brady Doe (1978) Free Safety, Football
Max Miller (1979) Offensive Guard, Football
Nick Raben (1984) Offensive Guard, Football
Johnathan Uchendu (dec.) (1987) Forward, Men's Basketball
Zach Randall (1998) Linebacker, Football
BOILERMAKERS BORN SATURDAY, AUGUST 29
Bill Smalley (1955) Guard, Men's Basketball
David Cavorsi (1971) Center, Football
Kelly Kitchel (1978) Offensive Guard, Football
Antwaun Rogers (1982) Cornerback, Football
Torri Williams (1986) Strong Safety, Football
Brandon Roberts (1995) Cornerback, Fotball
BOILERMAKERS BORN SUNDAY, AUGUST 30
Bill Keller (1947) Guard, Men's Basketball
Bo Bobrowski (1952) Quarterback, Football
Chris Gebert (1959) Quarterback, Football
John Boyd (1974) Wide Receiver, Football
Willie Burroughs (1974) Linebacker, Football
Kevin Erny (1976) Tight End, Football
Rapheal Davis (1993) Guard, Men's Basketball
Martesse Patterson (1995) Offensive Lineman, Football
