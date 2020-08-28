 Purdue University football basketball
University Book Store Headlines: 8.28.2020

Alan Karpick • GoldandBlack
Publisher
@AlanKarpick
Karpick has been publisher of Gold and Black Illustrated/GoldandBlack.com since 1996 and has seen (not all in person) most every Boilermaker football and men's basketball game dating back to 1966.

PURDUE RECRUITING

Boiling Over: Recruiting and more - GoldandBlack.com

Catching up with with Purdue commit Nahamane - Indystar

PURDUE FOOTBALL

B1G source: Two winter football season options being discussed - GoldandBlack.com

Catching up with ... Edwin Watson - GoldandBlack.com

A March Rose Bowl? - GoldandBlack.com

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Mailbag: Zach Edey and more - GoldandBlack.com

Purdue WBB lands 2022 guard from Switzerland - Journal & Courier

Hall of Fame coach Lute Olson dies at 85 - USA Today

OTHER PURDUE SPORTS

Purdue doctor says "things are going well" - Journal & Courier

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Cliff Benson (1961) Tight End, Football

Doug Isbell (1961) Offensive Tackle, Football

Vito Speciale (1972) Kicker, Football

Brady Doe (1978) Free Safety, Football

Max Miller (1979) Offensive Guard, Football

Nick Raben (1984) Offensive Guard, Football

Johnathan Uchendu (dec.) (1987) Forward, Men's Basketball

Zach Randall (1998) Linebacker, Football

BOILERMAKERS BORN SATURDAY, AUGUST 29

Bill Smalley (1955) Guard, Men's Basketball

David Cavorsi (1971) Center, Football

Kelly Kitchel (1978) Offensive Guard, Football

Antwaun Rogers (1982) Cornerback, Football

Torri Williams (1986) Strong Safety, Football

Brandon Roberts (1995) Cornerback, Fotball

BOILERMAKERS BORN SUNDAY, AUGUST 30

Bill Keller (1947) Guard, Men's Basketball

Bo Bobrowski (1952) Quarterback, Football

Chris Gebert (1959) Quarterback, Football

John Boyd (1974) Wide Receiver, Football

Willie Burroughs (1974) Linebacker, Football

Kevin Erny (1976) Tight End, Football

Rapheal Davis (1993) Guard, Men's Basketball

Martesse Patterson (1995) Offensive Lineman, Football

