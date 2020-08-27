Reports have surfaced the last week of the Big Ten’s apparent hoped-for plan of a winter season to begin in January, including eight games and concluding with a Big Ten title game in early March.

The season would end soon enough to give players time to prep for the 2021 NFL Draft April 29-May 1 in Cleveland, while also providing ample buffer between the winter 2021 season and fall 2021 season—which the Big Ten supposedly wants to be a normal 12-game slate.

A report by the Penn State Rivals.com site on Wednesday said a pre-set eight-game schedule will begin the week after New Year's Day, likely kicking off on Wednesday, Jan. 7 or Thursday, Jan. 8, and progressing through the weekend.

“I think as long as the other conferences have their seasons, I think that this has a really good shot of working, yes I do,” a Big Ten head coach told GoldandBlack.com. “Because of the fact that the kids will be sent home at that time of the year, it probably would create a better scenario from a campus-wide dynamic.

“It will be interesting to see how it works with scheduling. And at that time of the year, you know, with the virus in the winter, will definitely be a challenge. There are things that could cause it not to work. There is a lot yet to be figured out. I think it probably has the best shot of any of the plans I have looked at.”

What could the eight-game schedule look like?

"I don't know,” said the head coach. “You obviously will play division games. That has been a consistent piece that’s always been there (in previous 2020 schedule incarnations). How they determine the other ones? I don't know. There is no formula they have come up with yet that I know of.”

When could the Big Ten officially release its plans for a 2020 winter season?

“I don’t know,” said the head coach. “I really don’t.”

The sooner the better, right?

“I would think,” said the head coach. “Anytime you have more clarity as you make decisions and plans, it helps. We haven’t had much clarity on anything. You have to be flexible. Plan A, B and C. … “