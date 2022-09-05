University Book Store Headlines: 9.05.2022
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Five Factors: Purdue's loss to Penn State - GoldandBlack.com ($)
Purdue AD Mike Bobinski discusses Ross-Ade Stadium renovations - GoldandBlack.com
Purdue AD Mike Bobinski on NIL collectives: 'We've got to be in it' - GoldandBlack.com
How CFP expansion will change sport — CBS Sports
PURDUE RECRUITING
Breakdown: Kanon Catchings' commitment to Purdue - GoldandBlack.com
Kanon Catchings becomes Purdue's second Class of 2024 commitment - GoldandBlack.com
Quick Report: Carmel's win over Detroit Cass Tech last night - GoldandBlack.com
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Which conference will be best after realignment? — CBS Sports
OLYMPIC/OTHER
Volleyball: Purdue runs record to 6-0 — PurdueSports.com
Soccer: Purdue fights for Sunday win at Kansas State — PurdueSports.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Russell Cross (1961) Center/Forward, Men's Basketball
Rob Reynolds (1967) Offensive Tackle, Football
Dunyasha Yetts (1970) Wide Receiver, Football
C.J. Torres (1973) Wide Receiver, Football
Rosevelt Colvin (1977) Defensive End, Football
LaSalle Cooks (1989) Defensive Tackle, Football
Kurt Freytag (1990) Fullback, Football
